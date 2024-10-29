Inauguration of School of Engineering at Chanakya University: A New Era in Technical Education

India PR Distribution

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 29: Chanakya University proudly announces the grand inauguration of School of Engineering on 28th Oct 2024, marking a significant milestone in technical education. The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Dr. S Somanath, Chairman - Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Professor, IIT Madras and Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Dept. of Science and Technology, Govt. of India.

The School of Engineering at Chanakya University aims to cultivate innovative thinkers and skilled professionals equipped to tackle the challenges of tomorrow. With a curriculum designed to bridge theoretical knowledge and practical application, the school offers programmes such as Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Electronics Engineering (VLSI and Embedded Systems), Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and Civil, Construction and Sustainable Engineering.

Dr. S Somanath, a pioneering figure in India's space endeavors, delivered the inaugural address, emphasising the importance of engineering education in driving technological advancements. Prof. Abhay Karandikar highlighted the role of academia in fostering research and innovation, crucial for the nation's progress in science and technology.

"Today, we ignite a beacon of innovation and excellence with the inauguration of School of Engineering. Our vision is to nurture talented engineers who will harness technology to transform lives. An engineer must be capable of providing remedies for the complex problems of the society. A constant learner who is rooted in the culture, heritage and traditions has a better exposure for solving complexities around. I urge the students to embrace curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. Let us bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering solutions for a better tomorrow" - Dr. S Somanath said.

Prof. Karandikar added, "The foundation of any great institution lies in its commitment to inspire innovation, nurture critical thinking, and empower future leaders. Today, with the inauguration of the School of Engineering at Chanakya University, we embark on a journey to create a vibrant ecosystem where technology meets purpose, and knowledge transforms into impactful solutions for the society. Let us strive to make this school a beacon of excellence, where every student not only learns but also contributes to the advancement of our nation and the world."

Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Professor, Applied Mechanics, IIT Madras said "The opening of the School of Engineering at Chanakya University marks more than just the start of a new academic chapter; it represents a commitment to shaping future innovators, thinkers, and leaders who will drive meaningful change. We are building a place where ideas flourish, collaboration thrives, and knowledge is transformed into action that addresses real-world challenges. Together, let us foster a community that is dedicated to engineering a better tomorrow."

Founder Chancellor and Padma Shri Awardee Prof. M. K. Sridhar, Pro Chancellor Sri M P Kumar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Yashavantha Dongre, Director - Academics, School of Engineering Dr. Vineeth Paleri, Chief Operating Officer Sri Nagaraj Reddy, and Registrar Prof. Sushanth Joshi, were present during the inauguration.

Chanakya University, located in Devanahalli, is renowned for its innovative approach to higher education. With a strong emphasis on research, interdisciplinary learning, and community service, the University aims to develop well-rounded individuals who can contribute positively to society.

