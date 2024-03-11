Inauguration of world’s 1st revolutionary packaging industry unifying platform – InPackaging in the groundbreaking event ‘Packaging for a Better World, 2024’, Unveiling Transformative Solutions for Sustainable Packaging

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 11: InPackaging, an innovative digital platform providing sustainable and optimum packaging solutions hosted its highly anticipated event, “Packaging for a Better World, 2024,” with over 300 participants. The event was dedicated to exploring sustainable practices, fostering innovation, addressing packaging finance, and promoting cost-efficient packaging solutions, with a targeted aim to reduce packaging costs by 10-50%.

InPackaging, a venture by Shish Global Solutions Pvt Ltd, a Shish Industries subsidiary, will transform packaging with 5 verticals: Packaging Knowledge Forum, Packaging Products / Services, Rental Packaging Products, EPR/PWP Infrastructure, and PRIDE Lab & Packaging Rating. www.inpackaging.com serves all industries and clients worldwide, offering a wide range of packaging solutions. With a focus on sustainability, InPackaging promotes optimal packaging, advocates plastic waste recycling, and supports the circular economy mission.

Distinguished guests, including Mr Pasha Patel, founder of Phoenix Foundation- Bamboo Gram; Dr. Sawar Dhanania, Chairman, Rubber Board, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, Mr. Ashvin Mistry, Head of Plastic Waste Cell of Gujarat, Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), Manisha Gupta, Editor CNBC TV and number of association dignitaries and members graced the event with their esteemed presence, contributing to insightful discussions and strategic planning for a sustainable future.

InPackaging has also onboarded Prof. Dr. N. C. Saha, Former Director of the Indian Institute of Packaging, Govt of India, as the Chairman of its Advisory Board. With his esteemed reputation in both the Indian and international packaging industries, Dr. Saha will play a pivotal role in advising InPackaging. His expertise will guide the formulation of packaging specifications, the development of sustainable products, the establishment of EPR & PWPs infrastructure, and the creation of a State of Art International Packaging testing laboratory. This ensures consistent quality and packaging rating for materials and packages.

The packaging industry in India has experienced remarkable growth over the last decade, driven by factors such as changes in substrate choices, market expansions, and government initiatives like the National Packaging Initiative. Accounting for approximately 31% of total plastic usage, the packaging sector stands as the largest consumer segment. As the government leads initiatives like Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and Green Packaging, consumer preferences are swiftly shifting towards eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Mr Pasha Patel, founder of Phoenix foundation – Bamboo gram said, “In-packaging platforms are hailed as the ideal choice for sustainable packaging solutions, integrating advanced technologies and eco-conscious materials. This approach demonstrates a commitment to reducing ecological footprints and aligns with the increasing demand for eco-friendly practices in the industry. We at Bamboo Gram are advocating Bamboo usage and with our MoU with InPackaging, we plan to have a remarkable breakthrough for Bamboo usage in the packaging industry.”

Mr. Satish Maniya, Director, and Co-founder of InPackaging said, “As a leading provider of transformative packaging solutions, InPackaging recognizes the pivotal role of packaging across various sectors. Our event, ‘Packaging for a Better World, 2024,’ underscores our commitment to sustainability and innovation. The support and interest demonstrated by associations and industry have validated our plans. We will closely work with all stakeholders for the growth of the packaging industry in India and beyond. “

Dr. Prof. N. C. Saha, Chairman – Advisory Board, InPackagin, said “InPackaging’s focus on sustainable solutions marks a pivotal moment in the packaging industry. As Chairman of the Advisory Board, I’m proud to lead initiatives that promote responsible practices and drive innovation. Our forthcoming lab development plans and rental reusable packaging solutions reflect our unwavering commitment to shaping a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.”

For future collaboration, InPackaging signed MoUs with different associations like Phoenix Foundation – Bamboo Gram, Federation of All India Timber Merchants, Saw Millers and Allied Industries, Indian Compostable Polymer Association, Gujarat Timber Merchant Federation and Exporter Association of Bangladesh. Choudhary Corporation of Bangladesh also announced the establishment InPackaging franchise in Bangladesh, making InPackaging global inroads on the day of the launch itself.

The event featured a dynamic panel discussion moderated by Ms. Manisha Gupta from CNBC TV on ‘Packaging for a Better World’, with esteemed panellists including industry leaders Mr. Abhinav Sharma, Mr. Abhijit Gandhi, Mr. Vikram Bhanushali, Mr. Mansukh Patel and Mr. Safiullah Chowdhury, offering insights into sustainable packaging solutions and global initiatives.

InPackaging showcased significant advancements in lab development during the event, revealing plans to test 500 different products over the next three years. Additionally, the company announced its forthcoming introduction of rental packaging solutions within the next 6-8 months, further solidifying its commitment to sustainable practices as well as bringing all Plastic Waste Processing (PWPs) on a platform and establishing an infrastructure of PWPs.

About InPackaging:

InPackaging, initiated by Shish, transforms the packaging industry with a wide range of packaging solutions, such as paper, plastic, metal, wooden, sustainable packaging and packaging accessories. Our commitment to sustainable innovation ensures secure packing and promotes plastic waste recycling. Join us to experience the future of industrial packaging through our comprehensive and eco-friendly solutions, reshaping the landscape of the industry.

For further information on InPackaging, visit: https://www.inpackaging.com/

About Shish Industries Limited:

Shish Industry is a multi-disciplinary corporation based in India and listed on BSE exchange that is known for its groundbreaking innovations and quality products like industrial and export packaging products, building insulations and ventilations products, geo-membrane products amongst others.

