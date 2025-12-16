Income Tax Assistant Harshal Somnath Ghuge Named as India Fields Strong Contingent at 7th Rollball World Cup in Dubai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: The 7th Rollball World Cup has commenced in Dubai today, bringing together top Rollball-playing nations from across the globe for a high-intensity international tournament running from December 14 to 18. The championship is expected to showcase fast-paced action, tactical excellence, and the growing global footprint of Rollball as a competitive sport.

India enters the World Cup as one of the strong contenders, building on its consistent performances in previous editions. Having emerged as a dominant force in international Rollball over the years, the Indian team aims to improve upon its silver-medal finish at the previous World Cup and reaffirm its status among the world's elite teams.

Among the players representing India is Income Tax Assistant Harshal Somnath Ghuge of the Mumbai Income Tax Department, who has been selected for his second Rollball World Cup appearance. Hailing from Shevgaon in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, Harshal's journey from a small town to the international stage reflects both personal perseverance and the expanding reach of Rollball in India. His parents, Somnath Ghuge and Bhagyashri Ghuge's efforts are also commendable by giving him unwavering support and encouragement throughout his sporting journey.

The Indian squad has been selected based on sustained performances at national and international levels, reflecting a blend of experience and emerging talent. Preparations for the tournament have focused on speed, coordination, and team strategy, with players determined to deliver disciplined performances against tough international opposition.

Expressing his views on the selection, Harshal Ghuge said, "Representing India at the World Cup is always an honour. This selection reflects years of hard work and the constant support of my family, coaches, mentors and the Income Tax Department. I will give my best to contribute to the team and make the country proud."

India's participation in the 7th Rollball World Cup not only underlines the country's competitive ambitions but also highlights how institutional support and grassroots development are shaping the future of the sport. The tournament is expected to further strengthen India's position on the global Rollball map while inspiring young athletes nationwide to pursue excellence on the world stage.

