InCorp Global announces Executive Appointments in Singapore and Malaysia respectively

Singapore, July 23: InCorp Global ("InCorp"), a leading Asia Pacific corporate services provider in 8 jurisdictions headquartered in Singapore, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tan Khoon Guan ("KG") and Alton Neo as the CEO and Deputy CEO of InCorp Singapore respectively; and Ng Cheong Seng as the CEO of InCorp Malaysia, effective immediately.

InCorp Singapore is a top 3 leading corporate services provider in Singapore with around 300 professionals, serving a wide spectrum of local and global multinational clients. KG is a Singaporean and a qualified Chartered Accountant with over 15 years of experience in the Singapore accounting industry. He was the founder of Precursor, an accountancy and business services firm recognised for its innovation and excellence, the winner of the Best Practice Award - Singapore Accountancy Awards 2018.

KG commented, "I am deeply honoured by the opportunity to lead InCorp's Singapore operations and to further grow and expand its markets, especially in the mid to large cap sector. I am determined to make InCorp SG an attractive platform for business services professional staff, and a compelling proposition for clients to choose us. In addition, as a local Singaporean, it is also a privilege to be in the business services sector that seeks to advance the long-term goals of making Singapore a global, operating and investment centre."

Alton started his career as a Tax Policy Associate for the Ministry of Finance and was involved in the development and review of EDB and SPRING tax incentives. We are pleased to promote another Singaporean, a Chartered Accountant and a veteran of InCorp, to be working closely with KG as his Deputy CEO.

Ng Cheong Seng, a Malaysian and a Chartered Accountant will join InCorp Malaysia as the CEO. Before InCorp, he worked for a start-up venture and prior to this he was CFO for Malaysia's largest corporate service company. There, he partnered with the CEO to build organic and inorganic opportunities to establish it into a leading player. Commenting on his appointment, Cheong Seng said, "Malaysia economy is on the precipice of a new change with an exciting growth market and a compelling option in ASEAN especially in the service and manufacturing sector. I am passionate about the business services sector and I intend to use my appointment as the CEO of InCorp Malaysia to support the growth of Malaysian enterprises and to introduce to Malaysia more foreign direct investments. I am confident with the solidarity among our leadership team that we can achieve great things together."

Lennard Yong, Chairman of InCorp Global, defined the qualities of InCorp leaders are persons who must understand the sector, possess local market experience and knowledge, able to lead and earn the respect of other service professionals and have the drive and entrepreneurial spirit to excel and grow their business. KG, Alton, and Cheong Seng are the right leaders for this exciting journey because they have demonstrated the qualities for these roles. Today, InCorp Global is a stronger group with the appointment of these respective leaders in our Singapore and Malaysia markets. I am encouraged that the quality of the people we attract and retain determines the apex of the quality of the client services and the service offerings in the market. My team and I will work diligently to make InCorp Global to be the premier corporate services in Asia Pacific.

InCorp Global (InCorp) is a leading provider of comprehensive corporate solutions and professional services in the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore, our strong regional presence spans 8 countries and regions, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Australia, India, and Hong Kong SAR. With over 1,300 dedicated professionals, InCorp specialises in delivering a wide range of services, including corporate secretarial, accounting and tax, payroll and HR, and compliance solutions. Our client base spans diverse industries and global origins, ranging from startups and SMEs to large multinational corporations. Currently serving over 15,000 companies, we are committed to turning their Vision into Reality through our unwavering dedication to excellence and client success. InCorp is backed by leading institutional investors including Hillhouse Investment, one of the world's largest private alternatives managers, managing capital on behalf of leading institutional clients in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

