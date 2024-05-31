Incredible Growth, Incredible Infrastructure, Incredible Transformation, Incredible India!: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Amitabh Kant, the former CEO of NITI Aayog and India's G20 Sherpa, highlighted the strides made by India in infrastructure development over the past nine years in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter).

Kant's post shed light on achievements that underscored India's transformation in the infrastructure sector.

Kant posted, "India's Infrastructure Story over the past 9 years: - 3x more cities have metro coverage - Built 92,000 Km new national highways amounting to 15x the radius of the earth - 100% growth in the number of airports - 100% increase in handling capacity of ports - 111 national waterways identified and notified - Electrification of railway lines totalling 40,000 Kms - 12 Crore (120 Mn) new toilets were constructed - 5 Crore (50 Mn )new homes built for India's aspiring people, the equivalent of providing every resident of Spain with a new house - 25 Crore (250 Mn)people, equivalent to the population of Brazil, now have access to piped water connections - 100% households electrified - Achieved second highest road length, globally Incredible Growth, Incredible Infrastructure, Incredible Transformation, Incredible India!"

https://x.com/amitabhk87/status/1796381186039890398

Kant's post outlined a series of statistics that portrayed the progress India has made in various facets of infrastructure development.

Kant noted a threefold increase in the number of cities with metro coverage, signaling a substantial enhancement in urban transportation infrastructure across the country.

India witnessed the construction of a staggering 92,000 kilometers of new national highways, an accomplishment equivalent to 15 times the radius of the Earth. This expansion has not only improved connectivity but also bolstered economic growth and trade networks.

Kant pointed out 100 per cent growth in the number of airports, reflecting the nation's commitment to enhancing air connectivity and facilitating smoother travel experiences for millions of passengers.

The post highlighted a significant 100 per cent increase in the handling capacity of ports, a factor in fostering international trade and maritime commerce.

Kant underscored the identification and notification of 111 national waterways, unlocking the potential for inland water transport and boosting connectivity in remote regions.

With the electrification of railway lines totaling 40,000 kilometers, India has taken significant strides towards modernizing its rail network and reducing carbon emissions.

Kant lauded the construction of 12 crore (120 million) new toilets and 5 crore (50 million) new homes, providing essential amenities and housing solutions to millions of citizens, akin to providing every resident of Spain with a new house.

The post highlighted that 25 crore (250 million) people, equivalent to the population of Brazil, now have access to piped water connections, while 100 per cent of households have been electrified, signaling a monumental leap in providing basic utilities to every corner of the nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor