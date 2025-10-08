Increff Now Available in Microsoft AppSource

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 8: Increff today announced the availability of Increff Merchandising Software in Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Increff, a leading retail technology company specializing in inventory management and supply chain solutions, empowers 700+ global brands with AI-powered software for merchandising, omnichannel fulfillment, and warehouse optimization. These solutions enable data-driven decision-making, increased efficiency, and sustainable growth for businesses across various industries, including fashion, electronics, and consumer packaged goods. Partnering with Increff will optimize your operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.

"For a startup like ours, Azure has been a game-changer," said Rajul Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Increff. "Our merchandising software as a product crunches huge volumes of retail data to help businesses manage their inventory better and drive more sales. Azure provides the backbone for all of this, handling everything seamlessly so we can quickly deliver powerful insights and dashboards to our clients. It frees up our team to innovate and grow, knowing we have enterprise-level performance without the enterprise-level cost. Listing on Microsoft AppSource and Azure Marketplace means businesses can now easily discover and seamlessly integrate Increff's powerful merchandising software into their existing Azure environment, accelerating their journey to smarter inventory and increased sales."

"Microsoft AppSource welcomes Increff Merchandising Software, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues," said Jason Graefe, CVP, WW ISV and Digital Natives team at Microsoft. "Thanks to AppSource and line-of-business solutions from trusted partners like Increff, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

