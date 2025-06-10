Incture inaugurates new Digital Product & Technology Center in Kolkata to Power Global Innovation

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10: Incture, a leading provider of digital and AI solutions for SAP customers, inaugurate its new Trinoyon Digital Product & Technology Center in Kolkata on June 06, 2025. This marks Incture's sixth center in India and second in Eastern India, reinforcing its commitment to regional growth and technological innovation.

Strategically located in the "City of Joy," the new center will serve as a key satellite facility, extending Incture's reach across cities in Eastern India. Poised to grow to over 300 employees in the next three years, this center, located in the STPI Center, at Sector 5, Salt Lake will focus on the development of the Cherrywork Suite of Packaged Applications and Products powered by AI. It will also function as an SAP implementation center for enterprise customers worldwide.

Distinguished guests at the inauguration included Himanshu Verma, Chairman of Board, Incture, Debashis Sen, CEO, Ex-Chairman - HIDCO & IAS (Ex WB Govt Chief Secretary), Manjit Kr. Nayak, Director - STPI, Kolkata, Sanjoy Chatterjee, Chair, NASSCOM Regional Council, East, Sabyasachi Biswas, CEO, Viki.ai, Dr. Sugata Roy, CEO, Arodek, Rajaram Somani, Head - GCC - Indorama, and Arijit Mitra, Head IT - RPSG.

"Incture is delighted to establish its presence in Kolkata". said Himanshu Verma, Chairman of Board, Incture. "The city's exceptional talent and creative energy make it the perfect hub for driving the next phase of growth for Cherrywork suite of products."

Speaking at the event, Incture's Founder & CEO, Sachin Verma, said, "Today marks a major milestone in Incture's growth journey as we proudly inaugurate our second center in Eastern India, the Trinoyon Digital Product & Technology Center in Kolkata. This new facility will play a pivotal role in driving our continued expansion, serving as a hub for innovation and digital excellence. With world class infrastructure and talent, it will power the development of a state-of-the-art digital products and solutions from Kolkata to the World."

Incture extends its gratitude to the Government of West Bengal and STPI Kolkata for their steadfast support in enabling this expansion. Their collaborative efforts and commitment to fostering a thriving digital ecosystem have been instrumental in making this milestone possible.

About Incture

Incture is a leading provider of digital and AI solutions and products to SAP customers. Founded in 2006, we deliver digital and AI solutions on SAP BTP and hyperscale platforms to customers across North America, EMEA, and APJ. Developed jointly with end users, Cherrywork® is one of the largest suites of packaged applications and products powered by AI and digital technologies, delivering hyper-automation for future-ready enterprises.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707412/Incture_Kolkata_Center_Opening.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340229/Incture_Technologies_Logo.jpg

