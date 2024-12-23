Inde News Hits 10 Million YouTube Subscribers and Earns Diamond Play Button: A Triumph for Dashmani Media

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Inde News, owned by Sudhanshu Kumar, the visionary founder of Dashmani Media Private Limited, has reached a significant milestone by crossing 10 million subscribers on YouTube. Adding to this achievement, the platform has been awarded the Diamond Play Button by YouTube, symbolizing its growing impact in the digital journalism space.

A Journey of Excellence and Innovation

Since its inception, Inde News has become a trusted source for accurate and timely news. Covering diverse topics such as politics, entertainment, technology, and global affairs, the platform's commitment to factual reporting and engaging content has set it apart in the crowded digital media landscape.

The Diamond Play Button is a testament to Inde News' dedication to excellence and its ability to connect with millions of viewers.

Words from Sudhanshu Kumar

Reflecting on this milestone, Sudhanshu Kumar shared, "This achievement belongs to our viewers, who have been the driving force behind Inde News. Reaching 10 million subscribers and receiving the Diamond Play Button inspires us to continue delivering news that matters, with integrity and innovation."

Celebrations and Future Plans

To celebrate, Inde News has announced a series of events, including interactive live sessions, behind-the-scenes features, and exciting giveaways for its audience. Moving forward, the platform plans to expand its regional language offerings, introduce exclusive news series, and enhance its global reach.

A Visionary Platform

Under the leadership of Sudhanshu Kumar and the team at Dashmani Media, Inde News is not just a news channelit's a movement that empowers viewers through credible journalism. This milestone is a stepping stone toward even greater accomplishments.

Stay tuned for more updates, exclusive content, and celebrations as Inde News continues to grow and redefine digital journalism.

