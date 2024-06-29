India a global leader in curative & preventive healthcare: Union Minister

New Delhi, June 29 India has become a global leader not only in curative healthcare but also in preventive healthcare owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of universal healthcare for all, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, said on Saturday.

Presenting the ‘Times Now’ Doctor Awards to eminent medical professionals in different specialities from across the country, the minister emphasised preventive healthcare in youth.

“Increasing prevalence of morbidities of later age happening in younger age like type 2 diabetes, young Heart attacks, malignancies etc are not only a health challenge but also threaten to drain away the vital youth energy and youth potential which would otherwise be contributing to the task of nation building and realising the vision of India 2047,” the minister noted.

“Doctors are prime movers of PM Modi’s vision of universal healthcare for all,” said Singh on the eve of the Doctors’ Day.

The Union Minister said that India acknowledges the sacrifices made by doctors, especially during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Doctors’ Day is a special occasion to honour the tireless dedication and invaluable contributions of our doctors and medical professionals,” he added.

He categorically mentioned the role of digital healthcare and its impact on reaching the remotest location by telemedicine.

