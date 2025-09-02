India a key market for semiconductor logistics, says Nippon Express executive

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Katsuhito Kobayashi, Executive Officer & Regional General Manager of Nippon Express (South Asia and Oceania) PTE Ltd, emphasised India's growing strategic importance in global semiconductor logistics.

Highlighting the industry's highly sensitive supply chain needs, Kobayashi reaffirmed Nippon Express's commitment to delivering high-quality logistics services in India on par with global standards.

He expressed readiness to support the Make in India semiconductor mission, including potential hubs like Gujarat, positioning Nippon Express as a key enabler in India's semiconductor ecosystem.

Speaking to ANI, on the sidelines of Semicon India 2025, Kobayashi said, "Semicon India 2025 | Katsuhito Kobayashi, Executive Officer & Regional General Manager, Nippon Express (South Asia and Oceania) PTE Ltd, says, "... For our group, India is one of the most important markets."

"And as we know, the semiconductor industry is one of the most important industry verticals. So, as I explained, logistics for semiconductors are very, very sensitive. Maybe we can try to deliver better service like we do in Japan or other countries, and we are happy to support Make in India semiconductor, maybe in Gujarat or any other place in India," he added.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of India Semicon 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the day is not far when the smallest chips made in India will drive the biggest change in the world.

India has emerged as a major attraction for the semiconductor players. On August 28, a major milestone in India's semiconductor journey was achieved with the launch of one of the country's first end-to-end Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Pilot Line Facilities in Sanand, Gujarat. Semiconductor company CG-Semi is expected to roll out the first 'Made in India' chip from this pilot facility.

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), launched with a Rs 76,000 crore outlay, is the Indian government's comprehensive program approved by the Union Cabinet in December 2021 to build a robust semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country, aiming to strengthen India's position in global electronics value chains.

