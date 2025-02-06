India accelerates clean energy transition with Amazon's investments, aims for 50% non-fossil fuel power by 2030

New Delhi [India], February 6 : Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday emphasized India's leadership in global clean energy transition as the country's journey towards a clean energy future received a significant boost with Amazon announcing investments in three new wind energy projects.

."Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in the clean energy transition. Investments from companies like Amazon are accelerating this progress," Vishnaw the Union minister of Railways, Electronics and Information Technology, and Information and Broadcasting said.

Earlier today Amazon announced investments in three new wind energy projects across India including in Karantaka , Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, adding over 379 MW of clean energy and reinforcing its commitment to powering operations with 100 percent renewable energy.

"Clean energy is not only about sustainability; it is central to our goal of producing 50 per cent of our electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. As we expand our digital and transportation infrastructure, renewable energy will play a crucial role in powering the next wave of connectivity and innovation," Vaishnaw said.

As per a statement by Amazon the firm's projects CleanMax Koppal (100 MW) in Karnataka, BluPine Solapur (99 MW) in Maharashtra, and JSW Energy Dharapuram (180 MW) in Tamil Naduwill contribute to India's goal of producing 50 per cent of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State of Power and New and Renewable Energy, welcomed Amazon's continued investments.

He said, "Investments in wind and solar projects are crucial for achieving our renewable energy targets and ensuring energy security. These projects will not only contribute to a cleaner environment but also generate employment and foster economic growth in local communities."

He added, "The Government of India remains committed in its efforts to support such initiatives, and I encourage other global corporations to invest in our green energy future."

Avinash Shekhar, Head, APJC Energy and Water Strategy, AWS, highlighted Amazon's global renewable energy efforts.

He stated, "Amazon is committed to driving the carbon-free energy transition forward in both India and around the world, which will help us all address climate change at scale. As the top corporate purchaser of solar and wind since 2020, we've invested in more than 600 solar and wind projects globally, including more than 50 in India, which is part of our Climate Pledge commitment to attempt to reach net zero carbon emissions across our operations by 2040."

With these latest projects, Amazon said it has now enabled a total of 53 solar and wind initiatives in India, delivering over 4 million megawatt hours (MWh) of new carbon-free energyenough to power more than 1.3 million Indian homes. The portfolio includes nine utility-scale solar and wind farms and onsite solar installations on 44 Amazon facilities across India.

The firm, which met its 100 per cent renewable energy goal seven years early in 2023, continues to advance clean energy solutions globally.

The company's renewable energy projects not only offset its operational energy consumption but also provide new sources of carbon-free energy to local communities, creating jobs, supporting businesses, and strengthening local economies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor