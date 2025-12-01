India accelerates efforts to build domestic geospatial infrastructure amid rising data demands

New Delhi [India], December 1 : India is accelerating its efforts to build domestic geospatial and space-data infrastructure as policymakers and industry leaders warned that rising demand for satellite information, digital public services and security applications is raising pressure to reduce foreign dependence, industry participants said on Monday at GeoSmart India 2025.

On the first day of the four-day-long premier geospatial (GIS) conference hosted by Geospatial World, the discussions were made around India's push for stronger geospatial infrastructure driven by rising national security sensitivities and the need for reliable domestic platforms to support land administration, climate planning and telecom networks.

"The value of geospatial data is becoming central to governance and citizen services, and trusted domestic platforms will be essential," said Rakesh Verma, co-founder of digital mapping company MapmyIndia.

Officials further said India has sharply cut its reliance on foreign satellite data, once costing more than ₹100 crore annually, following the government's new space policy and expanded national data generation. Rajeev Jaiswal, officer on special duty to the ISRO chairman, said India now aims not only to meet internal demand but eventually export high-value satellite data products.

A panel on the economic and social role of geospatial technologies highlighted India's shift from large mapping exercises to applied, analytics-driven decision-making.

Srikant Sastri, chairman of the government's Geospatial Data Promotion & Development Committee, cited a programme in Varanasi where integrated land, soil and satellite information produced personalised advisories for more than 26,000 farmers, improving crop quality and yield.

Executives said real-time geospatial systems are increasingly embedded in digital public infrastructure, from telecom to urban governance. Agendra Kumar, managing director of Esri India, noted that location-based platforms now underpin fibre deployment, emergency services and municipal operations.

During the discussion, start-ups described a shift from supplying datasets to delivering end-to-end solutions incorporating sensing technologies, data integration and automated workflows. Firms such as NeoGeoInfo Technologies and ClimaCrew said climate-linked geospatial intelligence is emerging as a fast-growing area, driven by extreme weather events and risk-based planning needs.

Another panel examined whether India's drive for sovereignty in mapping and satellite infrastructure could slow private-sector innovation. Industry representatives said sovereignty and scalability need not be contradictory if regulation remains predictable. "Sovereign systems go beyond satellites. They include power, storage, networks and analytics layers that support both government and commercial users," said Abhay S., chief executive of SkyMap Global Aetosky.

Several companies warned of vulnerabilities linked to imported space-grade components and called for a stronger domestic manufacturing base. Sunil Indurti, director at Azista Aerospace, said greater localisation was needed to avoid supply disruptions affecting satellite production and launch services.

Further, the speakers also highlighted that the consistent regulation, public-private collaboration and continued investment would be key to India's attempt to build a self-reliant geospatial ecosystem capable of supporting governance needs while expanding its commercial presence globally.

While speaking on the sidelines of the event, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Geospatial World toldthat most of geospatial companies across the India have been traditionally developing data base and processing that data infrastructure for large American and European companies and nations.

Now they are developing AI enable base and India is a talent of larger IT youth. That capability has now embedded into exports of geospatial technology for autonomous industry.

India is now exporting 19,000 crore work of geospatial data and services across the world. That market is going to grow at 12% CAGR in couple of years but the pace may increase further with heavy investment in the IT sector.

He also said that the global geopolitical landscape is evolving at an extraordinary pace, reshaping economic priorities, governance frameworks, and technological pathways.

Within this shifting context, the space and geospatial industry stand at a defining crossroads, driving humanity's transition into an Autonomous Age shaped by intelligence, automation, and precision. Simultaneously, new geopolitical realignments are steering nations toward digital sovereignty, localisation, and self-reliant growth. India's space and geospatial ecosystem is progressing rapidly, fueled by strong political will, policy reforms, and technological advancement.

