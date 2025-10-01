India added more than 1 billionaire every week in 2025: Hurun Report

New Delhi, Oct 1 India’s billionaire club is growing at a record pace, with the country adding more than one billionaire every week this year, a new report said on Wednesday.

The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 shows that India now has 350 billionaires, six times higher than when the list was first released 13 years ago.

The 14th edition of the Hurun list features 1,687 individuals with wealth of over Rs 1,000 crore.

This includes 284 new entrants, with the total number rising by 148 compared to last year and by 859 in the past five years.

“Together, the listers added wealth at the rate of Rs 1,991 crore every single day,” as per the report.

The combined wealth of everyone on the list stands at Rs 167 lakh crore, up 5 per cent from last year.

To put this in perspective, the figure is larger than Spain’s GDP and equals nearly half of India’s GDP.

However, the average wealth per person declined slightly to Rs 9,850 crore from Rs 10,320 crore last year, impacted by global tariff issues and geopolitical tensions.

India’s top 10 richest are getting wealthier and younger. The entry bar for the top 10 has risen to Rs 1.83 lakh crore, compared to Rs 1.63 lakh crore last year, while their average age has dropped to 69, three years younger than before.

Remarkably, the top 10 alone hold wealth equal to 28 per cent of the rest of the entire list, the list showed.

Startups have emerged as a strong driver of wealth creation, with 97 startup founders making it to the 2025 list.

Among them, 46 are new entrants, including 12 from publicly listed startups. In fact, 74 per cent of the new names this year are self-made entrepreneurs, showing India’s growing appetite for wealth creation beyond traditional industries.

Pharmaceuticals led the way with 137 individuals, followed by industrial products (132) and chemicals & petrochemicals (125).

On the demographic side, Mumbai continues to dominate with 451 individuals on the list, followed by New Delhi (223) and Bengaluru (116).

Women also made their mark, with 101 entrants this year, including 26 dollar billionaires.

The average age of the listers remains 65, the same for both men and women. Interestingly, 20 individuals born in the 1990s are now part of the elite club.

