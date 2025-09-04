India adds 30 GW renewable energy generation capacity so far in 2025: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 4 India has added 30 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy generation capacity so far this year and is expected to close 2025 with an addition of up to 43 GW, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, has said.

Speaking at an event, Joshi informed that the country installed about 22 GW of solar and wind power between January and June, and the figure has now climbed to around 30 GW.

“We are optimistic of achieving between 39 GW and 43 GW of new capacity by the end of this calendar year,” he noted.

The government is optimistic that it will reach its long-term goal of 500 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2030 at this rate of growth. India currently has 226 GW of renewable energy capacity.

The minister pointed out that 67.08 GW of projects have been tendered and that a total of 186.3 GW of projects are currently being implemented.

“Together with the capacity already operational, this adds up to nearly 499 GW,” he said.

The government is tackling the delays in signing power sale agreements (PSAs) and enhancing weather forecasting systems to increase efficiency in order to further strengthen the sector.

The Power Ministry has created a comprehensive transmission plan to facilitate the integration of 500 GW of capacity by 2030, with a particular emphasis on states with abundant renewable energy, Joshi continued.

In order to hasten India's transition to clean energy, the minister also announced plans for the second phase of the PM-KUSUM scheme and the third phase of the Green Energy Corridor project.

According to HSBC's report, India's power sector saw increased capacity commissioning in July, aided by strong policy incentives, adding 2 GW of conventional and 3.2 GW of renewable capacity.

This addition has taken year-to-date (YTD) additions in FY 26 to 21 GW.

According to the research report, in FY26, 11.7 GW of thermal power, 3.8 GW of hydropower, and 36 GW of solar power would be put into service. On a low base, the overall power demand rose 4.4 per cent YoY in August and more than 2 per cent in July.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor