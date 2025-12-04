India aims to lead global green maritime future: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 4 India is determined to move towards a cleaner and more sustainable maritime future, according to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has embraced an ambitious roadmap for green growth.

“The Prime Minister has consistently championed environmental stewardship, energy transition and future-ready infrastructure,” Sonowal said during the launch of the country’s first all-electric green tug.

The launch reflects India’s strong commitment to clean energy integration in the maritime sector.

Sonowal emphasised that the project aligns closely with PM Modi’s vision of sustainable development, technological innovation and global leadership in green maritime capabilities.

India’s first all-electric green tug marks a major milestone in the country’s shift toward sustainable and energy-efficient maritime operations.

The tug, designed for Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla, is being developed under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways’ Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP), a flagship initiative aimed at accelerating India’s maritime decarbonisation efforts.

“The steel-cutting ceremony is a direct reflection of his commitment to building a greener, stronger and self-reliant maritime ecosystem,” said the minister.

Sonowal added that the Prime Minister’s vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' places maritime advancement at the heart of India’s economic transformation.

“Prime Minister Modi has shown how innovation can drive national progress. The all-electric green tug is a shining example of how India is translating his vision into tangible, world-class assets that will serve our ports, protect our environment and elevate our global standing,” Sonowal highlighted.

According to the ministry, the new green tug for DPA will feature a 60-tonne bollard pull capacity, ensuring silent operations, zero carbon emissions and optimised energy efficiency.

The tug will set a benchmark for next-generation fleet modernisation across India’s major ports. The tug’s electric propulsion system, advanced navigation features and low-maintenance design are expected to significantly reduce operational costs and carbon intensity.

