India aims to shine as global MICE destination: Union minister Piyush Goyal unveils mega events line-up

New Delhi [India], December 29 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, announced the Government's ambitious plan to position India as a global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination.

In a media interaction held on December 27 in New Delhi, the Minister detailed the strategy to showcase India's rich cultural and economic diversity, with a focus on the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, traditional handicrafts, artisanal offerings, weavers, and manufacturing prowess, as per a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government aims to strengthen India's global footprint and economic engagement with the world through a series of Mega Events.

Goyal said, "The Government under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is promoting India as a global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination to showcase India's MSME sector, traditional handicrafts, artisanal offerings, weavers and manufacturing prowess".

Goyal unveiled the line-up of these significant events, commencing with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav' scheduled from January 3 to 10, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, read the press release.

The 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav' intends to showcase a diverse array of offerings, including products from artisans, weavers, khadi, tribal crafts, MSMEs, and cottage industries.

Goyal said, "A series of Mega Events are slated in the coming months to elevate India's position as a global economic powerhouse. The planned line-up of mega events commences with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav' scheduled from 3rd to 10th January 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This event aims to exhibit a rich array of offerings, including products from artisans, weavers, khadi, tribal crafts, MSMEs, and cottage industries, offering a direct interface between producers and consumers".

Following this, the 'Indus Food' exhibition is set to take place at India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida, from January 8 to 10, 2024, read the press release.

With over 1100 exhibitors from nearly 120 countries, the exhibition will focus on promoting value-added agricultural products. The goal is to enhance farmers' income and generate employment in the food processing sector.

The 'Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024' is scheduled from February 1st to 3rd, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Covering an extensive 10 lakh square feet, this exposition will feature stakeholders across the automobile and mobility sector, showcasing innovations and strengths, read the press release.

It will highlight areas such as next-gen eco-friendly products, construction equipment, and various mobility solutions.

Subsequently, 'Bharat Tex' is planned from February 26 to 29, 2024, at both Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, spanning nearly 20 lakh square feet.

This exhibition, one of the largest textile events globally, aims to showcase India's end-to-end textile value chain, involving 3500+ exhibitors and 3000+ overseas buyers, read the press release.

Piyush Goyal emphasized the scale and ambition of these exhibitions, highlighting India's monumental revolution in global engagement.

These events mark a significant shift in India's outreach strategy, fostering greater business and market engagement worldwide.

The Minister expressed optimism that these initiatives would contribute to India's recognition as a key player in the global economic landscape.

