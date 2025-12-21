India among Asia-Pacific’s most resilient real estate markets despite global uncertainty: Report

New Delhi, Dec 21 India is emerging as one of the most resilient and opportunity-rich real estate markets in the Asia-Pacific region, even as global economic uncertainty and slower regional growth weigh on property markets elsewhere, a new report said on Sunday.

In its Asia-Pacific Outlook 2026, Knight Frank said India continues to stand out due to strong domestic fundamentals, a large and skilled talent pool, and a steadily maturing real estate ecosystem.

While the Asia-Pacific economy is expected to moderate in 2026 amid changing trade policies and cautious capital flows, India’s property market is set to benefit from sustained demand and relatively stable conditions.

The report highlighted that India enters 2026 with one of the strongest office market outlooks in the region.

Expansion by global capability centres, steady hiring in the technology sector and strong occupier confidence helped India record one of the highest leasing volumes in Asia-Pacific during 2025.

Cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and the National Capital Region continue to lead the market, with office rentals expected to grow between 7.5 per cent and 9 per cent year-on-year in 2026.

India’s office market also crossed a major milestone in 2025, with Grade A office stock across the top eight cities exceeding one billion square feet.

Commenting on the findings, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said the country remains a strategic growth destination for global occupiers.

“India continues to stand out as a strategic growth market. The country’s affordability, depth of talent, regulatory stability and a maturing workplace ecosystem enhance its appeal relative to other global hubs,” he noted.

The report pointed out that quality and flexibility will define India’s office market in the coming year.

With several early-2000s office buildings nearing functional obsolescence, landlords are investing more in upgrades such as better air-conditioning systems, improved natural lighting, modern workplace technologies and sustainability features.

Occupiers are increasingly willing to pay more for efficient, sustainable and employee-friendly offices rather than just large floor areas, the report said.

