India and Eurasian Economic Union sign Terms of Reference to launch FTA negotiations

Moscow [Russia], August 20 : India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) here on Wednesday to launch negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to a statement.

The ToR was signed by Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India, Ajay Bhadoo, and Deputy Director, Trade Policy Department, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Mikhail Cherekaev.

During his visit, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India, Ajay Bhadoo also called on Minister in charge of Trade, EEC, Andrei Slepnev.

The heads of negotiation groups apprised the Minister about the milestone achieved with the signing of the ToR and discussed next steps to formally launch the negotiation process, including organizational aspects of the future trade deal.

Both sides noted the growing trade turnover between India and the EAEU, which stood at USD 69 billion in 2024, registering a 7 percent increase over 2023.

With a combined GDP of USD 6.5 trillion, the proposed FTA is expected to expand market access for Indian exporters, support diversification into new sectors and geographies, enhance competitiveness against non-market economies, and deliver significant benefits to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

"The ToR provides the framework for negotiations and is expected to unlock untapped trade potential, increase investments and establish a stronger, durable India-EAEU economic partnership. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the early conclusion of the agreement and to building a long-term institutional framework for trade cooperation," commerce ministry statement said.

India has strengthened its trade ties over the past five years, signing five major Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and progressing on several new deals, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply recently.

The agreements inked over the past 5 years include the India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) implemented in 2021, the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in 2022, the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) in 2024, and the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed in 2025, which is yet to come into force.

Meanwhile, India has concluded negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Oman, and is in advanced talks for several other agreements, including the India-EU FTA, India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), India-Sri Lanka Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement, India-Peru FTA, India-Chile CEPA, India-New Zealand FTA, and a bilateral trade agreement with the United States.

Additionally, India is reviewing and upgrading older trade pacts such as the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (2009) and the India-Korea CEPA (2009).

