India and Ireland discuss strengthening ties in trade, education and healthcare

Dublin/New Delhi, Jan 9 Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George held a meeting with Ireland's Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy on Friday, discussing various aspects of strengthening ties between two nations in various sectors, including trade and economy, education, healthcare and people-to-people ties.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George received Minister of State for Migration at the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration of Ireland, Mr. Colm Brophy. They discussed various aspects of strengthening and deepening ties between the two friendly countries including trade and economy, education, healthcare and people-to-people relations," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

In a statement on Thursday, Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration stated that Brophy will be on a visit to India from January 7-12, following by a visit to Abu Dhabi from January 12-13. During his visit, he will hold talks with government counterparts and Irish missions to progress Ireland’s bilateral relationships and co-operation across a range of priority areas.

Ahead of his visit, Colm Brophy stated, "I am delighted to visit India and Abu Dhabi. These visits underline the Government’s commitment to international engagement and to strengthening co-operation with key global partners. India, in particular, is a vital partner for Ireland, especially in trade, education and innovation, and I look forward to meeting with senior counterparts to move forward on our shared priorities."

"I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the exceptional work of our staff in the visa offices in New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. Their dedication and professionalism play a crucial role in supporting Ireland's international engagement. The New Delhi visa office, as Ireland's largest visa operation outside the State, reflects the scale and importance of Ireland's relationship with the region and the vital role our visa services play in facilitating mobility," he added.

During his visit, Brophy will visit the Irish Embassy and Visa Office and hold meetings with senior colleagues in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Home Ministry. These engagements will focus on progressing the objectives of the government's strategies, including trade and investment, legal migration pathways, education links, and co-operation on shared priorities at European Union level, according to the statement released by Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration.

The statement stated, "The visit takes place against the backdrop of a strong and growing economic relationship between Ireland and India. Two-way trade has expanded significantly over the past decade, with combined trade now standing at just over €16 billion, an increase of approximately €12.5 billion. While services account for the majority of bilateral trade, this growth highlights the importance of continued engagement to unlock further opportunities."

According to the statement, Ireland’s engagement with India is guided by a number of government strategies, including the Action Plan for Enhanced Engagement with India, the Action Plan on Market Diversification, and Ireland’s Asia-Pacific Strategy.

Ireland has welcomed European Union's (EU) renewed engagement with India, including the development of a new EU-India Strategic Agenda and the planned EU-India Summit scheduled for the end of January 2026, according to the statement released by Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration. Ireland also expressed support for the conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is strategically important in supporting market diversification and improved access for Irish and European businesses, including in the food and drink sector, and in providing a framework for deeper co-operation in research and emerging technologies.

