India and Italy to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, food processing: Commerce Ministry

New Delhi [India], June 6 : India and Italy will strengthen cooperation in agriculture and food processing, and set up Joint Working Groups in the automobile and space sectors, the Minister of Commerce & Industry said in a release.

The decision was reached during a high-level meeting held between Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, in BresciaItaly's manufacturing hub.

The two leaders co-chaired the 22nd session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC), during his 2-day visit to Italy, which concluded on June 5, 2025.

The JCEC saw robust participation from senior officials, policymakers, and stakeholders from both sides in a spirit of constructive engagement and mutual ambition. The dialogue reaffirmed the strategic economic partnership between the two nations and aligns with the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 to promote economic resilience, industrial partnerships, and inclusive, sustainable growth.

India and Italy agreed to prioritise cooperation in several emerging and strategic sectors. These include Industry 4.0, aerospace, energy transition, and sustainable mobility. The two sides also stressed the importance of joint efforts in skill development, digital transformation, migration and mobility, as well as global connectivity initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Several concrete outcomes emerged from the JCEC. Both sides identified collaboration opportunities in sustainable agri-value chains, agri-machinery, food packaging technologies, and renewable energy. They also agreed to work together in areas such as green hydrogen and biofuels and expressed intent to facilitate the movement of skilled professionals between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the JCEC, a high-level Growth Forum was organised, bringing together CEOs and industry leaders from both countries. The platform proved valuable in identifying emerging business opportunities and industrial collaborations of mutual interest.

A strong Indian business delegation comprising top leadership from nearly 90 companies accompanied the Minister during the visit. The delegation visited Italian industries and held several meetings with local companies. Shri Goyal also held one-on-one interactions with Italian corporate leaders and welcomed their plans to expand operations, manufacturing, or establish presence in India.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Goyal and Deputy Prime Minister Tajani visited A2A, a leading Italian waste-to-energy company in Brescia.

The visit highlighted opportunities for collaboration in the clean energy sector. In a symbolic gesture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" initiative, both leaders planted saplings in memory of their mothers at the Santa Giulia UNESCO heritage complex in Brescia.

Piyush Goyal's visit was instrumental in highlighting the growth and opportunities in the Indian economy, and further enrich growing bilateral commercial and economic linkages, the release added.

