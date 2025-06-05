India and Kyrgyzstan's BIT comes into force, strengthen economic ties

New Delhi [India], June 5 : The new Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between India and the Kyrgyz Republic comes into force on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in their bilateral economic relations.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Zheenbek Kulubaev Moldokanovich signed the Protocol and exchanged Instrument of Ratification of the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) in New Delhi.

According to Ministry of Finance, "the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) signed on 14th June, 2019, in Bishkek, between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, enters into force with effect from today, i.e. 5th June 2025. This new BIT replaces the earlier agreement enforced on 12th May 2000, ensuring continuity in the protection of investments between the two nations."

The aim of this BIT is to promote and protect the interests of investors from both countries within each other's territories. The treaty incorporates several key features designed to create a balanced framework for investment. It highlights that the importance of sustainable development.

Additionally, it also provides an enterprise-based definition of assets with an indicative inclusion list and a specific exclusion list, clarifying characteristics of investments such such as capital commitment, expectation of gain, risk assumption, and significance for the host state's development

The treaty excludes matters relating to local government, government procurement, taxation, services supplied in the exercise of governmental authority, and compulsory licenses, thereby retaining sufficient policy space for the government.

The BIT defines the core elements of the Treatment of Investment, aligning with customary international law, and includes provisions on national treatment, expropriation, and transfers. It also focus on matter related to removal of Most Favored Nation (MFN) clause, general and security exceptions and calibrated investor-state dispute settlement.

"The BIT balances the investor rights with the sovereign regulatory powers of both countries, and reflects a shared commitment to create a resilient and transparent investment climate. It is expected to further encourage cross-border investments and deepen economic cooperation between India and Kyrgyzstan," the minstry of Finanace said.

