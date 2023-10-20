India and the US Committed to Strengthen Rule of Law - US Judges Delegation to India, meets Indian Judges, Lawyers and State Ministers in 5 Cities

OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], October 20: A high-level delegation of 10 American Judges, Jurists, and Law Experts, led by the host institution's, VC, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, embarked on a five-city tour in India to understand the legal framework and jurisprudence across the country.

The week-long visit across New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi included discussions at renowned universities and law schools, meetings with Senior Judges and Chief Justices of High Courts, Law and Industry Ministers in state capitals, university heads, practicing advocates and corporate lawyers from leading organisations. While participating in legal deliberations and colloquiums, the delegation got a first-hand overview of the practice of law in India and a deep understanding of the challenges and changes that are impacting it. During the visit, the distinguished US judges discussed various subjects which influence the practice of law in the modern age including the impact of technology such as artificial intelligence, protecting the rule of law and promoting access to justice amongst other key events.

The U.S. delegation included: Justice Michael Wilson, Former Judge, Supreme Court of Hawai'i; Justice Sabrina S. McKenna, Judge, Supreme Court of Hawai'i; Justice Todd W. Eddins, Judge, Supreme Court of Hawai'i; Justice Ann L. Aiken, Senior Judge, U.S. District Court, District of Oregon; Justice Andre Birotte Jr., Judge, U.S. District Court, Central District of California; Justice Sara L. Ellis, Judge U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois; Justice Jenny Rivera, Associate Judge, New York State Court of Appeals; Justice Douglas L. Tookey, Judge Oregon Court of Appeals; Justice Josephine L. Staton, Judge, U.S. District Court, Central District of California and Prof. Camille Nelson, Dean, William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawai'i.

The visit began with a Judicial Symposium on the theme: The Role of Judiciary in Sustaining Rule of Law and Democracy held at O.P. Jindal Global University.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar in his welcome address observed that democracies are facing threats both from within and outside. Judiciary being an important organ of the state must ensure that Rule of law prevails and access to justice is ensured. "A more specific objective of the symposium is to facilitate dialogue between the visiting Judges and Jurists with young minds of India, as India is one of the youngest countries on the world. As the rest of the world becomes older India would be younger and for a longer time. Young Indians will shape the future of India and that of the world. This symposium would build capacities of young Indians to handle complex issues of our time, protect the Rule of Law and sustain the democratic institutions." Justice Michael Wilson inspired the youth by reminding them that they are descendants of Ashoka and Gandhi who were apostles of Rule of Law and he quoted the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres "We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator". He stressed the need to prevent and mitigate climate change. Justice Sabrina McKenna spoke about the need for a strong and independent judiciary for the Rule of Law to Prevail and that India has a strong judiciary while Justice Ann Aiken's speech revolved around early intervention for children suffering from abuse and to make children measure of our success and main stakeholders as citizens must be good stewards.

During the Mumbai tour, the leading Indian law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas hosted the delegation. Here, the esteemed delegates and lawyers as well as other multinational corporations engaged in a round of intensive discussions about the importance of the rule of law for corporations, and the judiciary's impact on the Indian and American jurisprudence. These discussions were also graced by the presence of former Chief Justice of India, Justice U.U. Lalit and Justice Swantanter Kumar, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India during which they highlighted the milestones of the Indian Judiciary.

In Mumbai, the delegation also had the honor to meet Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court along with 35 High Court Judges. The delegates during their visit to the Bombay High Court were also felicitated by the Advocates' Association of Western India and the Bombay Bar Association.

At the event in Chennai, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University outlined the foundational objectives of the visit and said, "India and the U.S. share certain values which are further highlighted by this high-level visit of Judges from the United States. Both countries are democracies where the rule of law cannot be taken for granted, where we are committed to strengthening the rule of law and talking truth to power." In Chennai, the delegation was part of the India - U.S. Law and Justice Forum, hosted at the International Law Centre of the premier Indian Law Firm, Surana and Surana International Attorneys on the theme of the Role of Judiciary in Protecting the Rule of Law and Promoting Access to Justice which was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Shri S. Regupathy, Minister of Law, Government of Tamil Nadu. The Minister highlighted that the state of Tamil Nadu has worked to provide equal opportunities irrespective of the background of any individual and is the first Indian state to give the right to women as coparceners in property thereby promoting inclusive growth. This event also saw participation by Justice Swantanter Kumar, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India.

Later an interactive Session was held at the Madras High Court Bar Association with 100 Advocates under Justice R.N. Manjula. This was followed with a meeting with the Chief Justice Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and 25 Judges from the Madras High Court. The Chennai visit concluded with a high-level meeting with Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu.

In Bengaluru, a similar discussion was held in association with R.V. University where the Chief Guest, Justice R.V. Raveendran, Former Judge Supreme Court of India welcomed the delegation. Later the Advocates Association of Bengaluru hosted a session with the Chief Guest Justice Krishna S. Dixit which was attended by over 600 Advocates. The visit concluded with a meeting with Justice Prasanna B. Varale Chief Justice, Karnataka High Court, and 8 other sitting High Court Judges.

The visit to Kochi began with an interaction with Justice A. K. Jayasankaran Nambiar, Judge, Kerala High Court, and an interactive session with the judges of the Kerala High Court and the new batch of Judicial Trainees, along with other Judges of this High Court. The visit culminated with a meeting with P. Rajeev, Minister for Industries, Law and Coir, Government of Kerala.

This high-powered and intensive visit of the US judges and jurists to India also witnessed a special reception hosted by the India Committee of the American Bar Association, led by Pratibha Jain, Chair, ABA India Committee, Head of Strategy & Group General Counsel, Everstone Group and Ajay Bahl, Co-founder & Managing Partner, AZB & Partners.

The concluding event of their visit culminated in a dinner hosted by the benefactor and Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal and Shallu Jindal which was widely attended by lawyers, jurists, parliamentarians, academics, and other distinguished thought leaders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by OP Jindal University.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor