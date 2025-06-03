India and UK bolster Comprehensive Strategic Partnership after landmark trade deal

London/New Delhi, June 3 Oliver Robbins, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), met India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in New Delhi on Tuesday for the annual UK-India Foreign Office Consultations as both countries reviewed progress across their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"They welcomed the significant breakthroughs achieved across the full breadth of the partnership since consultations in London last year, including the announcement of the historic trade deal. Economic growth is the number one mission of the UK Government. Both agreed to work towards implementing the shared vision of the two Prime Ministers for an ambitious partnership between the UK and India over the next decade," read a statement issued by the British High Commission in New Delhi.

This year's consultations included the inaugural Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue, aimed at building mutual understanding of systems and agreeing areas for future cooperation on key sectors such as technology and defence.

"I'm delighted to be in India to help advance one of the UK's most vital partnerships in the world. In a more complex world, there is strong ambition from both governments to take this partnership to even greater heights. I'm looking forward to working with Foreign Secretary Misri to make that a reality," said Robbins after holding the high-level dialogue in New Delhi.

Robbins was appointed Permanent Under-Secretary (PUS) at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in January 2025. As PUS, he is Head of the UK's Diplomatic Service and the most senior policy advisor to the Foreign Secretary. The PUS is responsible for the management of the FCDO in the UK and its embassies and high commissions around the world.

The UK and India agreed a landmark trade deal on May 6, which will redefine the partnership for the next generation, strengthening trade links, supporting jobs, and delivering shared prosperity. The deal is expected to increase bilateral trade already worth £43 billion by another £25.5 billion.

During his visit, Robbins is also expected to meet a wide range of Indian government partners, including on the G20 and home affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor