India, Argentina agree to bolster ties in agriculture sector

New Delhi, July 16 India and Argentina have agreed to work more closely in agricultural mechanisation, pest control, climate-resilient agriculture, and joint research, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday.

The discussion took place at the 2nd Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Agriculture between India and Argentina, with the Indian Co-chair Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, joining the session virtually. The meeting was co-chaired by Sergio Iraeta, Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, from Argentina.

Both sides underscored the significance of the meeting as a key milestone in deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors.

Chaturvedi highlighted that Argentina is a crucial partner for India. He said that the partnership between the countries is rooted in a spirit of collaboration-sharing knowledge, technologies, and best practices that benefit both nations.

Cahturvedi emphasised that opportunity exists in areas such as agricultural mechanisation, pest control, climate-resilient agriculture, and joint research.

Iraeta underscored Argentina's commitment to strengthening its valued partnership with India. He highlighted Argentina's strong interest in deepening cooperation in key areas such as agricultural mechanisation, genome editing, and plant breeding technologies, among others.

Iraeta further emphasised that both countries, with their rich agricultural experience, have the potential to complement each other in enhancing productivity, promoting mechanisation, and improving farmers' welfare.

Muktanand Agrawal, Joint Secretary (Plant Protection), provided an overview of the agriculture and allied sectors, emphasising India's agricultural achievements. He highlighted a series of innovative initiatives launched by the government to strengthen the agricultural sector, which included the use of digital solutions, promoting climate-resilient agricultural practices, risk mitigation, and credit to the farmers.

Both sides discussed key issues related to cooperation in horticulture, value chain of oilseed and pulses cultivation, mechanisation, precision agriculture, carbon credit for farmers, biopesticide, locust control and management, new breeding technologies and market access among other issues.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor