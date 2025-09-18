India aspires to become most reliable exporter of rice: IREF's VP Dev Garg

New Delhi [India], September 18 : With around 40 per cent share in the global rice trade, India now aspires to establish itself as the most reliable exporter of rice so that the world can depend on us for supplies, highlighted Dev Garg, Vice President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) and Director of Shri Lal Mahal Group.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Garg said India is reshaping the global food supply chain and stands at a pivotal point in its economic history.

"Today, India has become the largest producer of rice in the world. Our production has crossed a record 145 million metric tonnes," he said.

Garg highlighted that India is not only the largest producer but also asserting dominance in the global food supply chain with 40 per cent market share in the global rice trade. He attributed this to sustainable agricultural practices and consistent growth in output.

"Countless countries depend on Indian rice for their survival. India exports rice to about 172 countries." Garg added.

Citing the vision of the Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Garg stressed that India's role must now go beyond being the largest producer and exporter.

"As the Commerce Minister has stated, today India has to become not just the largest producer and exporter of rice, but we have to become the most reliable partner to the global market so that the world can depend on us going ahead," he said.

In this backdrop, Garg also announced that the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) is organising 'Bharat International Rice Conference' on 30th-31st October 2025 in New Delhi.

Calling it the largest ever gathering of the rice industry, Garg said the event will shift the global discourse from foreign soil to domestic shores.

The conference is expected to bring together more than 1,000 international buyers from over 80 countries, along with over 5,000 farmers from across India representing various varieties of Basmati and non-Basmati rice.

Over 2,500 exporters, packaging manufacturers, millers, clearing and forwarding agents (CHAs), insurance companies, and several other stakeholders from the export ecosystem will also participate under one roof.

According to Garg, the event will not only strengthen India's brand at the global level but also showcase India's long-term vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, a developed India.

He noted that the Government of India and the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) are working closely to ensure the success of this mega event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor