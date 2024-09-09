India at threshold of unshackling immense potential in chip ecosystem: Industry

New Delhi, Sep 9 India stands at the threshold of unshackling its immense potential in building a robust semiconductor ecosystem, industry experts said here on Monday.

Ahead of the ‘Semicon India 2024’ which is being organised in Greater Noida from September 11 to 13, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and SEMI announced a Semiconductor Executive Summit (SES), in collaboration with the IT Ministry and the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on September 10.

The two events are set to attract global leaders from semiconductor companies and their ecosystems, marking a pivotal moment for India to demonstrate its growing potential in the semiconductor sector.

“India has all the right ingredients, including strong policy support and the willingness to lead. These events are pivotal in charting a course for India's growth in semiconductor manufacturing, which will also significantly boost electronics manufacturing and our position in the global market,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.

This event, which will be organised in collaboration with SEMI, Messe Muenchen India, and the Electronic Industries Association of India-ELCINA, aims to elevate India's semiconductor sector and establish the country as a significant global contender.

‘Semicon India 2024’ is being organised in collaboration with SEMI, Messe Muenchen India, and the Electronic Industries Association of India-ELCINA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the event on September 11, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also in attendance.

With countries like the United States, Taiwan, Japan and Europe at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry, these events represent a significant step for India to join this influential league.

Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI, said that India’s emergence as a key player in the semiconductor industry is a testament to its ambition and determination.

“For SEMI, this is our first event of this magnitude in India, and we see tremendous potential. With the right mix of talent, policy support, and innovation, I am optimistic about India’s future in the semiconductor ecosystem,” he added.

