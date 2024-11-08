India-Australia Partnership Seminar Held In Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 8: A seminar titled 'India-Australia Partnership" was held on 5th November 2024 at Hotel Taj Mahal, New Delhi that focused on the new ways of Infrastructure Management through adoption of World's best practices in road asset management that can be applied to India's roads and highways for driving best asset management outcomes.

The event was organized by the National Transport Research Organization (NTRO), formerly Australian Road Research Board (ARRB) with logistical support from Indian Road Survey & Management Pvt Limited (IRSM).

NTRO is an Australian Government owned research organization with over 64 years of expertise in transportation technology, asset management (including material science and maintenance) and road safety. IRSM, is the Indian joint venture partner of NTRO, established in 2009 and the first Company in India to introduce advanced road infrastructure measurement and assessment in the country.

The event was attended by senior officials from MORTH, NHAI, CRRI, State PWD, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), as well as private consultants, and investors like CUBE Highways.

Michael Caltabiano, CEO of NTRO, leading the seminar, introduced the audience to cutting-edge technologies on road asset management developed by NTRO and widely used in Australia, New Zealand, USA and countries in the European Union. The focus of the seminar was on the Intelligent Pavement Assessment Vehicle (iPAVE) that is set to be introduced in India shortly. Emphasis was laid on the timely maintenance of the $ 3 trillion asset that the Country has so that better value is delivered to the Community. This vehicle has the capability to collect both surface and structural condition data, all in one go, travelling high speeds. The technology is an important tool for providing valuable information to private investors in the road infrastructure sphere aiding take informed investment decisions.

Richard Wix, Principal Technology Leader, NTRO explained the nuances of the iPAVE to the audience

