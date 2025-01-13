India Authors Conclave 2024: A Historic Gathering of 150+ Authors Amplifying Voices and Breaking Barriers

SMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: The India Authors Conclave 2024, organized by the India Authors Academy (IAA), brought together over 150 authors from across the nation in a landmark event dedicated to celebrating the power of storytelling and amplifying author influence. The event witnessed the launch of 55+ books, including the much-anticipated "21 Book Marketing Secrets" by Sweta Samota, India's leading book coach, and the anthology "Pages of Power Volume 2."

Held under the theme "Amplify," the conclave featured insightful sessions on influence, unique book launch formats, and impactful community-building activities that showcased the incredible achievements of IAA's thriving author community.

Key Highlights of the India Authors Conclave 2024

Innovative Group Book Launch

The highlight of the conclave was the non-verbal group book launch of 55+ books, where authors used innovative acts like dramatic performances and visual storytelling to showcase their creations. This unique approach celebrated the diversity of voices within the IAA community, leaving a lasting impression on attendees. The conclave, skillfully hosted by Eva Samota, maintained an energetic and engaging flow throughout the day, keeping the audience inspired and connected.

Sessions by Industry Leaders

* Sweta Samota delivered a powerful keynote on the 5 Human Abilities of Influence, equipping authors with strategies to amplify their impact.

* Manish Samota addressed the Barriers of Influence and How to Overcome Them, inspiring participants to unlock their true potential.

Exclusive Book Launches

* Sweta Samota's 17th book, "21 Book Marketing Secrets," was unveiled, offering actionable strategies for authors to boost their book sales and visibility.

* The anthology "Pages of Power Volume 2" featured inspiring stories of resilience and self-discovery, authored by an incredible lineup, including Sujata Taterh, Surekha Ulaganathan, Manas Kumar Mondal, Tripti Mathur Mehra, Dr. Lakshmi Ajoy, Nithya Rangarajan, Mridusmita Das, Munmun Rawka, Mrittika Mal, Aaftaab Ali, Mitali Adhangle, Nisha Shenoy, Uma Yoganand, and Nikhil J. Isaac.

Celebrating Excellence: Awards and Recognition

The conclave honored exceptional authors with prestigious awards, showcasing their dedication and impact:

* 51 IAA Author Awards for remarkable contributions to literature and publishing.

* 12 IAA Voice Awards for authors who have amplified their influence through audiobooks.

* 3 Luminary Prizes (for generating Rs. 1 lac in revenue) awarded to - Sritapa Mahanty, Mrittika Mal, Dr. Uma Arora

* IAA Booker Prize (for generating Rs.5 lac in revenue) awarded to Siddharth Sen

These awards reflect IAA's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within its growing author community.

Founded by Sweta and Manish Samota, the India Authors Academy has empowered over 6500 members to write, publish, and market their books. With a mission to make India the Author Capital of the World, IAA provides innovative programs, workshops, and community-driven initiatives to support authors at every stage of their journey.

Speaking about the event, Sweta Samota shared:

"The India Authors Conclave is more than an eventit's a movement. We aim to empower authors to amplify their voices, break barriers, and make a lasting impact through their stories. This conclave reflects our commitment to creating a thriving community of authors who inspire change and lead with their words."

Manish Samota added:

"Authors have the power to not only transform their own lives but also inspire countless others through their stories. Breaking personal barriers is the first step to unleashing this power. At the India Authors Conclave, we provided tools, strategies, and a supportive community to help authors overcome challenges and embrace their potential."

Their next upcoming events are Influence Accelerator Program from 11-14 Jan 2025 in Mumbai and the India Authors Creativity Festival on 3 & 4 May 2025 in Mumbai.

About India Authors Academy

The India Authors Academy (IAA) is India's leading platform for aspiring and established authors. Since its inception in 2018, IAA has supported thousands of authors in achieving their publishing dreams through its comprehensive programs and initiatives, including the Success Author Launchpad and its innovative group book launches.

Join the movement and make your mark in the literary world.

Visit India Authors Academy to learn more about our programs and upcoming events.

