India Bar Show 2025 Concludes, Celebrating Global Talent and Hospitality Excellence

New Delhi [India], May 9: The India Bartender Guild (IBG) successfully hosted the prestigious India Bar Show 2025 (IBS 2025) on April 26–27 at the Norman JW Marriott, Aerocity, Delhi. The landmark B2B event brought together global beverage brands, bar professionals, hospitality leaders, and innovators for two days of immersive experiences, networking, competitions, and celebration.

IBS 2025 attracted thousands of attendees and featured an exciting lineup of live exhibitions, brand activations, curated masterclasses, tasting rooms, cocktail trails, and educational seminars, reaffirming India's growing influence on the global beverage and hospitality map.

IBS Awards 2025 – Honouring Excellence Across the Industry

A major highlight of IBS 2025 was the IBS Awards, honouring excellence across key categories in hospitality, beverage innovation, and brand engagement. The winners included:

Best Hotel Bar – Grand Hyatt Goa

– Grand Hyatt Goa Best New Cocktail Bar – Travis 1932, Jaipur

– Travis 1932, Jaipur Best Cocktail Bar – INJA

– INJA Best Social Media Presence – Party Smart

– Party Smart Best New Beverage Brand – Pekers Syrups

These awards were designed to spotlight institutions and brands leading with creativity, quality, and consumer engagement.

National & International Bartending Championship Winners

Hosted under the aegis of the India Bartender Guild, the official National and International Bartender Championships were also held at IBS 2025, drawing competitors from over 10 countries.

National Mixology Winners

First Place: Yogesh Kumar – Delhi, India

Second Place: Bhuvan Tendolkar – Mumbai, India

Third Place: Sayan Ghosal – Goa, India

National Flair Winners

First Place: Sarthak Jugran – Dehradun, India

Second Place: Akash Beniwal – Dehradun, India

Third Place: Shivraj Panwar – Delhi, India

International Mixology Winners

First Place: Kharisova Anastasiia – Sochi, Russia

Second Place: Pasa – Bhaktapur, Nepal

Third Place: Raquel Rodríguez Cruz – San Juan, Puerto Rico

International Flair Winners

First Place: Nabin Dhami – Kathmandu, Nepal

Second Place: Hector Rangel – Mexico

Third Place: Andrey Makarow – Voronezh, Russia

Bar Queen Challenge Winners (Celebrating Women in Mixology and Flair Bartending)

First Place: Prerana Rawat – Delhi, India

Second Place: Memu Gurung – Siliguri, India

Third Place: Bipasha Das – Kolkata, India

Global Brand Launches at IBS 2025

IBS 2025 also served as the India launchpad for several global beverage brands, including:

VEG White (Poland)

AI Form (Israel)

Agave Society (Mexico)

Tiny Non-Alcoholic Beers (New Zealand)

Almave Non-Alcoholic Tequila (Mexico)

These launches underscored India's strategic importance as an emerging hub for global beverage brands.

Founder of the India Bartenders Guild and Organiser of India Bar Show 2025, Mr. Archit Singhal shared:

“India Bar Show, organised by India Bartenders Guild, is proud to host the official National Bartender Championships for India to screen talents to represent India on a global platform. We are proud to be chosen to groom talent to export Indian hospitality to the world.

India Bar Show has shown that India has arrived on the global stage in beverages, with global brands now actively seeking entry through Indian partnerships.

We plan to make India Bar Show the ultimate platform for any beverage or bar brand entering India. A large-format infrastructure will be ready by the end of the year to help these companies find the right partners and thrive in the Indian market.”

A Global Gathering and Grand Celebration

The show witnessed participation from the US, Italy, Russia, Poland, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, and more. It concluded with a high-energy closing night and afterparty, facilitating premium networking opportunities and celebrating shared passion for craft, culture, and collaboration.

IBS 2025 firmly positioned India as a rising global powerhouse in the beverage and hospitality sectors.

