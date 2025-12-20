India becomes world's 4th largest economy from 10th under PM Modi's leadership: Scindia

Indore, Dec 20 India, which was the tenth largest economy in the world 12 years ago, has emerged as the fourth largest economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Young Entrepreneurs Forum Summit 2025 here, the Union Communication Minister said that India had surpassed Japan to become the fourth-largest economy, and by 2027, the nation will be the third-largest economy, leaving behind Germany.

The minister further said that he always feels energetic engaging with fired-up, fearless young entrepreneurs, who are shaping New Bharat.

"At the Young Entrepreneurs Forum Summit 2025, I called upon all those with the D Factor- the Dreamers, Doers & Disruptors, to leverage the unprecedented startup ecosystem enabled by PM @narendramodiji, to build bold enterprises and lasting legacies dedicated to nation-building and Janseva," Scindia wrote on his X handle.

"The world is your oyster…seize it with the right intent at heart," he added.

Earlier, market research firm Tracxn in its report said that India’s tech startups raised $10.5 billion in 2025, ranking the country third globally in terms of funding, ahead of China and Germany.

The achievement is notable despite a 17 per cent decline from $12.7 billion in 2024 and a 4 per cent drop compared to $11 billion raised in 2023.

India ranked behind only the US and the UK, according to the report, as the tech ecosystem recorded 14 funding rounds of over $100 million, compared to 19 rounds in 2024. Large deals were driven primarily by the Transportation and Logistics Tech, Environment Tech, and Auto Tech sectors, with companies raising notable capital.

Further, India’s tech sector saw early‑stage funding rise to $3.9 billion, up 7 per cent year‑on‑year. Late‑stage funding fell to $5.5 billion, after easing 26 per cent from 2024 levels, while seed‑stage funding moderated to $1.1 billion.

