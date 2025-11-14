India begins nationwide exploration to prepare critical mineral blocks for auction: Minister Reddy

New Delhi [India] November 14 : The Centre has begun a nationwide exploration campaign to identify critical mineral deposits to ramp up domestic supplies and stem dependency on imports, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy toldtoday in an interview.

He also mentioned that the government has brought all major exploration bodies together to begin work across the country. "All the organisations related to exploration have come together and we have started exploration across the entire country," he toldon the sidelines of a mines event at Bharat Mandapam during the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi.

The programme aims to locate potential reserves of minerals essential for electric mobility, renewable energy, electronics and advanced manufacturing.

He stated that the government's approach is to transition from exploration to commercial readiness by establishing structured mining zones. "After that, we will turn them into blocks and give them for auction," he explained, adding that the strategy is designed to streamline the development pipeline for critical minerals.

Reddy confirmed that private industry will be part of the process, stating, "There are a few important players in the private sector, and we will involve all of them."

The initiative is part of the National Critical Mineral Mission, which has received Cabinet approval of Rs 32,000 crore.

The Minister said global dynamics have made the domestic search for critical minerals essential. He noted that "some countries, because of geopolitics, are giving supply selectively they are deciding whom to supply and whom not to supply." This selective distribution, he said, has underscored the need for India to build its own mineral capacity.

China produces over 90 per cent of the world's processed rare earths and magnets, and India relies heavily on China for its imported machinery for processing these materials. China has used its control over rare earths as a tool in trade negotiations, creating uncertainty for India and other nations by tightening or easing supply.

The National Critical Mineral Mission has been set up, following the approval by the Union Cabinet on 29.01.2025. The Mission comprises key interventions for increasing domestic capacity and building supply chain resilience in critical minerals, which include Rare Earth Elements (REE).

Reddy said the government has set a clear objective, remarking that "the Government of India has said that we must become self-sufficient in critical minerals." The mission aligns with the broader vision of creating a strong resource base for India's development goals leading up to 2047.

Alongside domestic exploration, India is working to secure mineral sources abroad. Public sector enterprise KABIL is operating in countries such as Argentina and Zambia. In Argentina, India has acquired a lithium block where work is in progress. "After exploration, we will mine lithium in Argentina and bring it to India," Reddy said.

He added that mining projects typically take between two and eight years to become fully functional, making early exploration and timely auctions crucial.

The government aims to secure meaningful critical mineral availability by 2030 to support industries such as electric vehicles, batteries, renewable energy and electronics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor