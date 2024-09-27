India, Bhutan discuss development of cross-border and connectivity infrastructure

New Delhi [India], September 27 : Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Tashi Wangmo co-chaired the India-Bhutan, Commerce Secretary Level Meeting (CSLM) in Thimphu on Friday, where they decided to expedite development of cross-border and connectivity infrastructure, commerce ministry said in a statement.

Commerce Secretary Barthwal paid an official visit to Bhutan from September 27 to 28, 2024.

Key discussions held during the meeting include expediting development of cross-border trade and connectivity infrastructure including establishment of an Integrated Check Post in Jaigaon-Phuentsholing and rail-links between Kokrajhar-Gelephu and Banarhat-Samtse.

Discussions were held to notify LCS Hatisar and LCS Darranga, as additional routes for import of areca nut in India from Bhutan; to notify LCS Darranga as additional Point of Entry for import of food items in India from Bhutan.

India agreed to notifying LCS at Samrang, following upgradation of necessary infrastructure; consideration of notification of LCS Jaigaon for import of scrap in India from Bhutan; establishment of border haats along India-Bhutan border; facilitation of movement of businesspersons; consideration of import of boulders from Bhutan to India; inclusion of three additional species of timber for import from Bhutan to India;

In the discussion, the issue of deployment of personnel for Phyto Quarantine Inspection Services (PQIS) at LCS Darranga also came up, besides early operationalisation of Agreement for recognition of official control exercised by Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), signed in March 2024; expedite finalization of agreement between National Seed Centre, Bhutan and Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited, India for supply of fertilizers to Bhutan;

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on all aspects of the bilateral trade partnership including measures to further strengthen cross-border infrastructure, enhance connectivity and facilitate trade between the two countries.

The two sides positively assessed the progress in bilateral trade, commerce, connectivity and investment partnership.

They noted recent signing of bilateral MoU on general supply of Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants (POL) and related products from India to Bhutan; Agreement for recognition of official control exercised by Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI); finalisation of text of the MoU on establishment of rail-links between India and Bhutan.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at bilateral cooperation in ensuring smooth supply of essential commodities to and from Bhutan, including potato, wheat, sugar, non-basmati rice, fertiliser, coal. The two sides reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen trade linkages, boost connectivity and facilitate cross-border movement of goods, services and people.

The two sides agreed to hold the next such meeting in India at a mutually convenient date. The visit of the Commerce Secretary to Bhutan is in keeping with the well-established tradition of regular exchanges between Bhutan and India, and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor