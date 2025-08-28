India, Bhutan ink pact to strengthen agricultural ties

New Delhi, Aug 28 India and Bhutan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors, including livestock.

The MoU was signed in Thimphu by Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, on behalf of India, and Thinley Namgyel, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, representing the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The signing of the MoU represents a significant milestone in the enduring partnership between India and Bhutan, reflecting the two countries' shared commitment to food security, sustainable farming, and rural prosperity.

It will serve as a framework for collaboration in various areas outlined in the MoU, including agricultural research and innovation, livestock health and production, post-harvest management, value chain development, and the exchange of knowledge, skills and expertise, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

In order to implement the MoU, the first session of the Joint Technical Working Group (JTWG) was convened following the signing, wherein the two countries agreed on the terms of reference for JTWG and priority areas of collaboration for immediate action. Both sides underscored the significance of the meeting as a key milestone in deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors.

Chaturvedi shared the priorities, challenges and also highlighted a series of innovative initiatives launched by the Government of India to strengthen the agricultural sector. The new initiative included the use of digital solutions, promoting climate-resilient agricultural practices, risk mitigation, and credit to the farmers.

During the JTWG session, both sides held detailed discussions on key areas of cooperation, including Agriculture, Livestock, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperatives, Food Processing, Seed Sector, Research & Technology Collaboration, and Capacity Building.

The two sides agreed to hold the next JTWG meeting in India at a mutually convenient date.

The visit of the Agriculture Secretary to Bhutan is in keeping with the well-established tradition of regular exchanges between India and Bhutan, and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, the official statement added.

