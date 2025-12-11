India, Brazil Seal Landmark Animal Genomics Partnership to Transform Global Dairy Future: A Strategic South-South Alliance for Global Food Security

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh)/ Delhi NCR [India], December 11: In a landmark development, India and Brazil today signed a tripartite MOU to advance dairy cattle and buffalo genomics through a first-of-its-kind cross-continental genetic improvement program. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and corresponding Technical Cooperation Project (PCT) were signed at the Embassy of India in Brasilia between Embrapa, Brazil's state-owned agricultural research entity under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply, MAPA, Brazil, Fazenda Floresta & DNAMark, Brazil, and Leads Genetics Pvt. Ltd, (formerly Leads Agri Genetics Pvt. Ltd), B.L. Kamdhenu Farms Ltd and Leads Connect Services Pvt Ltd, India.

The agreement marks the first-of-its-kind B2G collaboration between the two countries in bovine genomics, marking Embrapa's first private partnership with a private organization in India, reflecting a strategic convergence of livestock & agricultural innovation, food security priorities, and shared global leadership in cattle genetics.

The MOU was signed in the presence of His Excellency, Dinesh Bhatia, Ambassador of India to Brazil, Dr. Silvia Massruha, President,; Dr. Jose Luiz Bellini Leite, General Head Embrapa Dairy Cattle along with Heads & senior scientific leadership including Dr. Marcos Vinicius Barbosa da Silva, Rogerio Antonio Furtado Barros, Navneet Ravikar, Director, Leads Genetics Pvt. Ltd; Roberta Bertin Barros, Director, Fazenda Floresta, Dr. Amarpreet Singh Sidhu and distinguished guests from the diplomatic and scientific communities.

The agreement aims to establish a state-of-the-art Cattle & Buffalo Genomics Laboratory in India, combining Brazil's world-leading genetic technologies with India's vast dairy ecosystem, indigenous breeds, and rapidly modernizing agri-tech and dairy-tech infrastructure. The collaboration will focus on improving key cattle and buffalo speciesBos indicus, Bos taurus, and Bubalus bubalisto significantly enhance milk production, reproductive efficiency, and climate resilience across India.

India stands to gain significantly from this Indo-Brazil collaboration, with the transformation beginning in Uttar PradeshIndia's largest milk-producing state. By introducing advanced tropical dairy genetics, climate-resilient species, and cutting-edge genomic research, the partnership will enhance livestock productivity and strengthen national scientific capabilities. Starting this initiative from UP ensures that the benefits reach one of India's most critical dairy regions firstimproving farmer incomes, supporting rural livelihoods, and accelerating the state's dairy modernization agenda, before the model is replicated across the other states of the country and beyond.

Dinesh Bhatia, Ambassador of India to Brazil said, "This initiative represents the finest spirit of India-Brazil cooperationinnovative, inclusive, and globally relevant. By linking the capabilities of our scientific institutions and private sector pioneers, we are shaping a future of sustainable growth for millions of farmers."

Silvia Massruha, a seasoned agri-tech visionary and President of Embrapa, said: "This collaboration embodies Embrapa's commitment to scientific cooperation for global good. By combining Brazil's advances in genomics with India's enormous livestock ecosystem, we are creating a shared innovation platform that will benefit farmers, researchers, and the dairy economy in both nations."

Navneet Ravikar, an innovation-led agribusiness leader and Director of Leads Genetics, stated, "Our partnership with Embrapa and Fazenda Floresta marks a turning point in India's journey toward scientific, data-driven cattle improvement. Over the next decade, this program will transform both elite and community-level breeding, empowering rural livelihoods and positioning India as a leader in sustainable dairy genetics. With this MoU, we are not only improving cattle geneticswe are shaping a new Indo-Brazil innovation corridor, empowering farmers, driving scientific excellence, and establishing India as a global hub for tropical dairy genetics."

Roberta Bertin Barros, a pioneering force in sustainable dairy excellence and Director of Fazenda Floresta, added, "Brazil and India share a natural synergy in dairy genetics. For over two years, we have worked closely with our Indian partners to bring Brazil's genetic excellence to India. Today's MoU strengthens this commitment, enabling the scaling of advanced technologies and fostering long-term collaboration between our nations."

The collaboration brings together complementary strengths: Embrapa and Embrapa Dairy Cattle (Embrapa Gado de Leite), Brazil's apex agricultural research organization, Fazenda Floresta & DNAMark, a Brazilian leader in bovine genetics, and India's BL and Leads Group ecosystem (Leads Genetics, LeadsConnect, and B.L. Kamdhenu Farms India). The collaboration will anchor its work at B.L. Kamdhenu Farms' 10,000-head Integrated Model Dairy Farm in Bareilly, which is evolving into a multi-location Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Indigenous Cattle Genetics & Circular Dairy Economy, supported by genomics labs, IVF facilities, and farmer networks.

About Multilayered Collaboration:

Embrapa and Embrapa Dairy Cattle (Embrapa Gado de Leite), Brazil's apex agricultural research organization, under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply, leading global innovations in cattle genetics, bioinformatics, and dairy systems through cutting-edge genomic tools such as Clarifide® Girolando, AndroLogico, tropical breed heat-stress markers, and advanced molecular diagnostics.

Fazenda Floresta & DNAMark A Brazilian leader in bovine genetics, dairy innovation, and breed improvement, known for pioneering work with Gir and Girolando breeds, bringing decades of experience in elite bovine genetics, IVF, and embryo technologies. Leads Genetics,

Leads Connect, and B.L. Kamdhenu Farms (India) - A new-generation Indian enterprise advancing genomics, precision breeding, and climate-smart livestock improvement, part of the BL Agro & Leads Group ecosystem, providing a strong on-ground ecosystem spanning cattle breeding, genomics, IVF and ET labs, circular dairy economy models, and digital agri-intelligence.

The collaboration will anchor its work at B.L. Kamdhenu Farms' 10,000-head Integrated Model Dairy Farm in Bareilly, which is evolving into a multi-location Centre of Excellence for Indigenous Cattle Genetics & Circular Dairy Economy, supported by genomics labs, IVF facilities, and farmer networks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor