India closes 2025 with record exports, new FTAs, and digital push: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], December 24 : The Department of Commerce concluded 2025 with significant growth in international trade and digital infrastructure, marking a year of record-breaking export figures and the finalization of major global trade deals. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal's year-end recap highlighted a shift toward automated trading platforms and a reduction in regulatory hurdles for domestic businesses.

The Minister shared these milestones on X, stating that 2025 was a "year full of achievements and progress under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership." He noted that the government's focus remained on "concluding three FTAs to achieving record exports" while updating the highlights for the Department of Commerce and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

India's total exports reached a new peak of USD 825.25 billion during the 2024-25 period, representing an annual growth of 6.05 per cent. The services sector contributed significantly to this total, achieving a record USD 387.54 billion. Key items driving this growth between April and September 2025 included electronic goods, engineering products, drugs and pharmaceuticals, marine products, and rice.

To support this volume of trade, the government introduced several digital tools. The Trade Connect ePlatform was launched as a single digital window for exporters, while the Trade Intelligence and Analytics (TIA) portal began providing real-time market data. Minister Goyal remarked that these "portals like Trade Connect ePlatform & Trade Intelligence & Analytics (TIA) continue to strengthen the digital trade ecosystem, enhancing the overall trading experience."

On the global front, the government finalized three major agreements. These included the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with New Zealand. Negotiations with several other countries and regions remained ongoing throughout the year.

Domestically, the startup sector expanded to include over 2 lakh government-recognized startups, which helped create more than 21 lakh jobs. India also improved its position in the Global Innovation Index, rising to 38th place among 139 economies. The Minister emphasized that the "Modi Government remains committed to strengthening India's startup ecosystem while promoting ease of doing business through compliance reduction & other initiatives."

Efforts to simplify business operations resulted in the reduction of over 47,000 compliances and the decriminalization of 4,458 legal provisions. By late November, the National Single Window System processed more than 8.29 lakh approvals. Additionally, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) saw its cumulative transaction value cross Rs 16.41 lakh crore, with 11 lakh micro and small enterprises receiving orders worth over Rs 7.35 lakh crore.

Infrastructure planning also saw changes as the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan opened to the private sector. By November 11, the Project Monitoring Group portal onboarded 3,022 projects valued at Rs 76.4 lakh crore.

Minister Goyal noted that this plan is "accelerating India's infrastructure growth, with @ONDC_Official giving wings to small traders by expanding market access & creating new avenues." The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) processed over 326 million orders by October, averaging more than 5.9 lakh daily transactions.

