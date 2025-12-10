India closes 2025 with strong industrial growth, startup expansion, and boost in investment: DPIIT Year-End Review

New Delhi [India], December 10 : The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has released its 2025 Year-End Review, highlighting major progress across manufacturing, startups, infrastructure connectivity, logistics reforms, and intellectual property rights, supported by the government's flagship industrial and digital initiatives.

An official statement by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Wednesday stated that to boost India's manufacturing capacity and support the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have been launched for 14 key sectors with an outlay of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore.

It also shared that the actual investment of over Rs. 1.88 lakh crore has been realized till June 2025, resulting in incremental production/sales of over Rs. 17 lakh crore and employment generation of over 12.3 lakhs (direct and indirect).

Exports under the PLI schemes have crossed Rs. 7.5 lakh crore, driven by sectors including electronics, pharmaceuticals, telecom and networking products, and food processing.

Ministry also noted that, under the Startup India initiative, a total of 2,01,335 startups have been recognized by DPIIT since its launch in 2016, creating more than 21 lakh jobs across the country.

Women entrepreneurs are playing a major role in this growth, with more than 48 per cent of recognised startups having at least one-woman director.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) continues its expansion, processing over 326 million cumulative orders as of October 2025. In October alone, 18.2 million orders were processed, and the average daily transactions crossed 5,90,000+, enabling greater inclusion for sellers and buyers across the country.

Under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, more than 1240+ products have been identified across 775 districts.

PM Ekta Malls are being created to promote ODOP products, with work orders issued by 25 of the 27 approved States, and construction underway in the majority of them.

In Ease of Doing Business, DPIIT reported significant improvement in business reforms with more than 47,000 compliances reduced till November 2025. Of these, 16,108 compliances have been simplified, 22,287 digitized, 4,458 decriminalized, and 4,270 removed as redundant.

The Government has implemented seven editions of the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP), with BRAP 2026 rolled out in November 2025. The District Business Reform Action Plan (D-BRAP) has also been launched to ensure faster approvals and improved services at the district level.

Under the National Single Window System (NSWS), 829750 approvals have been granted so far from a total of 1175435 applications received till November 20, 2025.

Launched in October 2021, PM GatiShakti National Master Plan integrates infrastructure planning across sectors. A total of 57 ministries/departments are onboarded with 1700 data layers uploaded on the GIS platform. The PM GatiShakti NMP is now open to private sector use through the Unified Geospatial Interface.

The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) has been integrated with 44 systems of 11 ministries through 136 APIs covering 2000+ data fields. Over 1700 companies have registered, developing 200+ applications and generating more than 200 crore API transactions.

Under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, 20 projects have been approved across 13 states and 7 industrial corridors. Foundation stones were laid by the Prime Minister for Krishnapatnam Industrial Area on 08 January 2025, and Kopparthy and Orvakal Industrial Areas on 16 October 2025.

Index of Industrial Production expanded by 3.0 per cent during April-September 2025-26, supported by broad sectoral performance. The Index of Eight Core Industries grew by 2.5 per cent during April-October 2025-26.

India has recorded a 425 per cent rise in domestic patent filings from 12,040 in 2014 to 63,217 in 2024. Trademark filings crossed 5.5 lakh in 2024, positioning India 4th globally. Design filings grew by 43.2 per cent, lifting India to 7th position in 2024.

More than 2.5 million students have been reached through IP awareness initiatives, leading to a 90% rise in patent filings from educational institutes.

India's rank in the Global Innovation Index improved to 38th in 2025, marking the 15th consecutive year of performing above expectations for its level of development.

The Project Monitoring Group has onboarded 3,022 projects worth Rs. 76.4 lakh crore till November 2025. Since inception, 8,121 issues in 1,761 projects have been resolved.

India's gross FDI inflow has reached USD 1.1 trillion between April 2000 and June 2025. Annual FDI inflows more than doubled from USD 36.05 billion in FY14 to USD 80.62 billion in FY25. Provisional FDI inflows during 2025-26 (up to June 2025) stood at USD 26.61 billion, up 17 per cent from last year.

The review outlined that the government's continuous focus on manufacturing, digital trade expansion, and reforms are aimed at making India one of the most attractive investment destinations globally.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor