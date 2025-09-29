India continues to hold top position in global milk production

New Delhi, Sep 29 India continues to hold the top position in global milk production for several years now, and contributes nearly a quarter of the world’s supply, contributing 5 per cent to the national economy and directly employing more than 8 crore farmers, an official statement said on Monday.

The sector touches more than 8 crore rural households, many of whom are small and marginal farmers. Women play a significant role in production and collection, which makes dairy a strong driver of inclusive growth, the data showed.

Over the past decade, India’s dairy sector has shown a remarkable growth.

Milk production rose by 63.56 per cent from 146.30 million tonnes in 2014–15 to 239.30 million tonnes in 2023-24.

“This means the country has maintained an impressive annual growth rate of 5.7 per cent over the last 10 years. Figures from the Food and Agriculture Organisation confirm that India continues to be the largest milk producer in the world, well ahead of countries such as the United States, Pakistan, China and Brazil,” according to the government data.

The availability of milk for each person in India has risen sharply over the past decade. Per capita supply has gone up by 48 per cent, with more than 471 grams/person a day in 2023–24. This is far above the world average of around 322 grams/person a day.

The 303.76 million bovines, which include cattle, buffalo, mithun and yak, form the backbone of both dairy production and draught power in agriculture.

Sheep, with a population of 74.26 million, and goats, numbering 148.88 million, also play a vital role, especially in milk production in arid and semi-arid regions.

Between 2014 and 2022, India recorded a 27.39 per cent growth in productivity of bovines (Kg/year), the highest in the World, ahead of China, Germany and Denmark. This growth is well above the global average increase of 13.97 per cent.

The cooperative dairy sector in India is extensive and well organised. As of 2025, It includes 22 milk federations, 241 district cooperative unions, 28 marketing dairies and 25 Milk Producer Organisations (MPOs). Together, they cover about 2.35 lakh villages and have 1.72 crore dairy farmers as members.

A defining feature of India’s dairy sector is the strong role played by women.

Nearly 70 per cent of the workforce in dairy farming consists of women, and about 35 per cent are active in dairy cooperatives. Across the country, more than 48,000 women-led dairy cooperative societies operate at the village level, bringing inclusive growth and empowerment to rural communities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor