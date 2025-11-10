India continues to inspire the world through its scientific progress: Ministers

New Delhi, Nov 10 Union Ministers on Monday said that India continues to inspire the world through its scientific progress and knowledge-driven pursuits, shaping a future rooted in purpose and global advancement.

The ‘World Science Day’ is celebrated on November 10 to recognise the important role of science in society and its connection to peace and development

“On the 'World Science Day', we celebrate Bharat’s growing leadership in science and technology, a nation where innovation meets ancient wisdom, and discovery fuels development,” said Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

He added that “with the vision to emerge as Vishwaguru, Bharat continues to inspire the world through its scientific progress and knowledge-driven pursuits, shaping a future rooted in purpose and global advancement”.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that on this World Science Day, let’s celebrate the power of knowledge and innovation that shapes a sustainable future.

“May science continue to guide us toward solutions for our planet’s greatest challenges—advancing progress, equity, and hope for generations to come. Happy World Science Day!” he posted on X social media platform.

According to the United Nations, science is essential to understanding our world and building a better future for all people.

The International Week of Science and Peace was first observed during 1986 as part of the observance of the International Year of Peace.

Based on the success of the 1986 observance, the organisers continued their efforts in successive years. In recognition of the value of the annual observance, the General Assembly adopted resolution 43/61 in December 1988, which proclaims the “International Week of Science and Peace”, to take place each year during the week in which 11 November falls.

“The annual observance of the International Week of Science and Peace is making an important contribution to the promotion of peace. The Week encourages greater academic exchanges on a subject of universal importance while also generating greater awareness of the relationship of science and peace among the general public,” according to the UN.

