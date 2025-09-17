India, Egypt aim to boost trade from $5 billion to $12 billion: Envoy

New Delhi, Sep 17 At present, bilateral trade between India and Egypt stands at around $5 billion, but both nations are working together with the goal of raising it to $12 billion, Egypt’s Ambassador to India, Kamel Zayed Kamel Galal, said on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, he added that this expansion would not only help ease economic pressures but also give fresh momentum to both economies.

“At present, bilateral trade stands at around $5 billion, but we are working together with the goal of increasing it to $12 billion,” the envoy told IANS.

“This expansion will not only ease economic pressures but also inject new momentum into both economies,” Galal added.

The envoy highlighted the strong potential for trade cooperation between the two countries and said that opportunities for growth remain immense.

“The opportunities are immense, and we remain committed to strengthening these economic ties,” he added.

He noted that India and Egypt are two ancient civilisations with deep cultural ties, and at the same time, they are modern nations playing important roles in the international arena.

Together, he said, both countries share the responsibility to contribute to regional peace and global progress.

“Our two countries represent ancient civilisations, each with a rich heritage and deep cultural connections. Together, as two great civilisations, we share a responsibility to contribute to regional peace and global progress,” he stated.

Extending his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, Galal described him as one of the truly outstanding leaders of the present time.

He praised India’s growing stature under Modi’s leadership and said the country has ensured its position as a global power.

“India has always been a credible and respected voice in international affairs. Today, it stands as a vital global and regional player,” the ambassador said.

He further stressed that even though global challenges persist, they also bring opportunities that can be turned into pathways for stability and prosperity.

