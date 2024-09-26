India elected to GlobE Network Steering Committee

New Delhi [India], September 26 : India has been elected to the fifteen-member steering committee of GlobE Network after a multi-stage voting process during a plenary session held in Beijing on Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement on Thursday.

The Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) was an initiative of G20.

As a member of the Steering Committee, India will play a crucial role in shaping the global agenda against corruption and asset recovery.

"India's expertise and experience in combating corruption will be valuable assets to the GlobE Network," the CBI said.

The GlobE Network is a vital platform for international cooperation, and India's participation will strengthen its efforts to combat cross-border financial crimes and corruption.

India had supported the initiative in 2020. The GlobE Network was officially launched on June 3, 2021, during a special event at the UN General Assembly Special Session against Corruption (UNGASS).

The GlobE Network now has 121 member countries and 219 member authorities.

The MHA is the Central Authority for GlobE Network and CBI and ED are member authorities of this Network from India.

The GlobE Network is emerging as a unique platform where agencies from across the world share best practices, and criminal intelligence, develop strategies, and support in the common cause of combating corruption.

The Network has one Chair, one Vice Chair and thirteen members in the Steering Committee for providing leadership to the organization.

It may be recalled that during India's G20 Presidency in 2023, two High Level Principles for combatting Corruption were adopted which detailed leveraging of GloBE Network.

