India emerges as the world’s 6th largest patent filer with over 64,000 patents: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 14 India has now emerged as the world’s 6th largest patent filer with over 64,000 patents, out of which more than 55 per cent are by resident Indian innovators, a sharp departure from the earlier trend of innovators depending on foreign institutions for research, mentorship, and project completion, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Addressing the Annual Tech Fest INNOTECH’25 at KIET Deemed University, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology said that India’s remarkable rise in resident patent filings reflects the country’s rapidly maturing innovation ecosystem and its growing global competitiveness.

Singh emphasised that this shift demonstrates the emergence of a “most compatible milieu at home", enabled by sustained policy interventions, incentives for research, and an enabling environment created under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that what was once lacking-policy support and institutional patronage, has been systematically addressed over the last decade, allowing young Indian innovators to pursue cutting-edge research and file high-value patents within the country.

Highlighting India’s transition into a frontline scientific nation, the Minister noted that the country has climbed from Rank 81 to Rank 38 in the Global Innovation Index, an extraordinary leap achieved through consistency, landmark achievements, and a sharp national focus on science and technology.

He pointed to milestones such as Chandrayaan-3, the world’s first DNA vaccine developed in India, indigenous antibiotics, and successful gene-therapy trials, stating that these represent India’s growing scientific capacity and global leadership.

The Union minister underlined that events like INNOTECH’25 reflect the larger national ecosystem that now prioritises private participation, deep-tech entrepreneurship, and cross-sector innovation.

He said that expos and conclaves supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) are critical in bringing together industry leaders, researchers, venture capitalists, and young entrepreneurs on a single platform, enabling faster translation of ideas into commercially viable outcomes.

With more than 20 venture capitalists participating in the event, the Minister reiterated that India’s next technological leap would be fuelled by strong public-private partnerships.

The Minister also stressed the need to break long-held myths regarding livelihood and careers.

He said that in a rapidly transforming India, entrepreneurship, start-ups, skilling, and applied sciences offer far more opportunities than the traditional dependency on government jobs.

Citing success stories supported by government schemes such as Mudra, PM-Svanidhi, and PM-Vishwakarma, Singh said that the government has ensured accessible funding, mentorship, and skill development pathways even for those without advanced degrees.

He further stated that the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) has liberated the academic framework by allowing students to change subjects, pursue multidisciplinary learning, and follow their aptitude.

Various DST initiatives-INSPIRE fellowships, MANAK awards, dedicated women and tribal science programmes, and the Vaibhav initiative connecting overseas Indian researchers back to Indian institutions- were highlighted as transformative avenues for building a globally competitive scientific workforce.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor