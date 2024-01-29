India Energy Week 2024: Energy ministers from 17 countries to participate; PM Modi to hold roundtable with heads of oil and gas companies

New Delhi [India], January 29 : India Energy Week 24, scheduled for February 6-9 in Goa, is expected to see the participation of 17 energy ministers from different countries, over 35,000 attendees, and more than 900 exhibitors, said Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri at a curtain presser here on Monday.

This year, six dedicated country pavilionsCanada, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, the UK and the USwill be installed at the event site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roundtable with oil and gas CEOs and India-US investment roundtables.

Further, a special Make in India Pavilion is being organised with more than 300 exhibitors to showcase innovative solutions Indian MSMEs are spearheading in the energy sector. With the number of domestic and international participants, this annual event gives platform to demonstrate their abilities to both domestic and international markets.

India Energy Week has, in a short span of two years, differentiated itself from the other global energy conferences and exhibitions underpinned by India's strong economic credentials, large and growing consumption base and salubrious investment climate.

Building on the incredible success, the duration and number of strategic sessions of IEW-24 have been increased from three to four days. More dedicated sessions are being planned for this year, including 46 strategic sessions and 46 technical sessions, which is more than double the technical sessions held last year.

Under the technical sessions, the papers submitted in the run-up to the event have doubled to about 2,000.

As a build-up to India Energy Week 2024, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas hosted an event, "Energy Startups: Driving the Energy Future," at ONGC Deendayal Urja Bhawan, New Delhi. The session was aimed at giving an impetus to energy independence and showcasing India's robust startup ecosystem.

An energy startup challenge called 'Avinya' was organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Out of the approximately 120 applications received after a tiered selection process, five startups were selected.

The winners of the startup challenge will be provided, inter alia, with mentorship opportunities by industry leaders and an opportunity to exhibit their startup ideas at India Energy Week'24, showcasing their cutting-edge solutions to a global audience.

Building on India's G20 priorities, a number of side events are being planned on the sidelines of IEW covering important themes like Global South Cooperation, Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCUs).

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, is dependent on crude oil from various sources in the global market to meet its domestic demand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor