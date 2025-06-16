India engaged with China on rare earth minerals both commercially, diplomatically

New Delhi [India], June 16 : India is engaged with China both commercially and diplomatically on the issue of rare earth minerals supply and is making all efforts to ensure essential imports, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Monday.

The commerce secretary noted that the government is also in touch with industry organisations like SIAM and ACMA for impact on the auto sector.

"We're engaged with SIAM and ACMA, facilitating them to have discussions with Chinese counterparts," the commerce secretary said.

He noted that China's rare earth move was a global response, and not just against India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is also in touch with the Chinese government through various diplomatic channels.

"We are in touch with the Chinese side, both here in Delhi as also in Beijing to bring predictability in supply chain for trade, consistent with international practices," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters last week.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently described China's rare earth export restrictions as a global "wake-up call," emphasising that India is actively building alternative supply chains while positioning itself as a trusted partner for international businesses seeking to reduce their dependence on Chinese suppliers.

Speaking to reporters during his official visit to Switzerland, where he met with Swiss government officials and business leaders, Goyal acknowledged that China's export curbs will create short-term challenges for India's automotive and white goods sectors.

China's overwhelming control of global rare earth processing - commanding over 90 per cent of the world's magnet production capacityhas created significant vulnerabilities for industries worldwide. These materials are critical across multiple sectors, including automobiles, home appliances, and clean energy systems.

Beyond China, there are only a few alternative suppliers.

The new Chinese restrictions, effective from April 4, require special export licenses for certain specific rare earth elements and their related magnetic products.

Separately, India and Central Asian countries Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and, Uzbekistan have recently expressed interest in joint exploration of rare earth and critical minerals at the recently held India-Central Asia Dialogue.

Rare earth magnets, low in cost but critical in function, could emerge as a key supply-side risk for India's automotive sector if China's export restrictions and delays in shipment clearances persist, according to a report by Crisil Ratings last week.

The rating agency said this week that a disruption lasting more than a month can already impact electric vehicle (EV) launches, affect production, and weigh on the sector's growth momentum.

Rare earth magnets are integral to permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) used in EVs for their high torque, energy efficiency and compact size. Hybrids also depend on them for efficient propulsion.

