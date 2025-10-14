India Enters World Masters Orienteering Stage for the First Time Bengaluru's Sayeesha Sridhara Kirani Creates History in Spain

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: For the first time in history, India's flag was raised at the World Master's Orienteering Championship (WMOC), as Bengaluru's Sayeesha Sridhara Kirani represented the nation at the prestigious event held in Girona, Spain. The championship was organized by the Catalan Orienteering Federation (FCOC) and sanctioned by the International Orienteering Federation (IOF), Sweden.

Competing among over 3,000 athletes from 50 countries, Sayeesha created a landmark moment as the only and first Indian athlete ever to participate in this century-old sport's world master's championship. Orienteering, also known as the "Thinking Sport," tests both the body and the mind.

Orienteering - A Global "Thinking Sport"

Originating in Sweden more than 100 years ago, Orienteering combines speed, stamina, and sharp decision-making skills. Athletes navigate through unknown terrain using only a specialized map and compass, racing across forests, cities, mountains, or even water and snow. The sport features multiple disciplines - Foot-O (Sprint & Forest), MTB-O, Kayak-O, and Ski-O - with age categories ranging from under-10 to 100 years.

Globally recognized for developing cognitive skills, leadership, and decision-making, Orienteering is part of the World Games and is gearing up for its entry into the Olympics.

Sayeesh's Journey - Inspiring the Next Generation

"Standing at the start line in Spain as the only Indian gave me goosebumps," said Sayeesha Sridhara Kirani. "This journey is bigger than meit's about writing India's story in Orienteering. I believe that with the right ecosystem, we can nurture talent and create opportunities for Indian athletes to make their mark on the global stage."

Under his leadership, NthAdventure Orienteering Club has been building the sport from the ground up - conducting training, workshops, races, and awareness programs. In 2024, the club clinched one Gold and two Silver medals at the Indonesia Orienteering Championship and represented India at the Asian Orienteering Championship in Thailand and Singapore.

The Road Ahead - Building an Indian Orienteering Ecosystem

"NthAdventure has been working relentlessly to bring Orienteering to India - not just as a sport, but as a tool for youth development, adventure tourism, and life-skills training," said Ajita Madan, Founder of NthAdventure. "Sayeesh's achievement is proof that India holds immense untapped potential in Orienteering. Our mission now is to build athletes for upcoming Asian and World Championships, host internationally recognized events in India, and prepare for the World Games 2029. With the right support from government and other stakeholders, India has the opportunity to emerge as a serious global contender."

NthAdventure is now training Indian athletes for the upcoming Indonesian Orienteering Championship and Abu Dhabi Open Masters Games - Orienteering, alongside the 4th Edition of Namma Adventure Race in Karnataka. The organization invites brands, communities, and partners who share the vision of empowering youth through adventure and sports to join hands and support this growing movement.

Call to Action

Orienteering in India is still at a nascent stage, but the passion and potential are undeniable. NthAdventure invites schools, educational institutions, corporates, government bodies, private clubs, and sports enthusiasts to come together in shaping India's Orienteering journey.

Connect with NthAdventure: www.nthadventure.com.

