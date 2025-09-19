'India, EU partnership to bolster global stability'

New Delhi, Sep 19 The new EU-India Strategic Agenda, unveiled in September, aims to strengthen mutual prosperity, security, and global stability as the world navigates shifting geopolitical realities.

With the current realignment of global power, a rising India is seen by Europe as a vital partner for diversifying supply chains, mitigating security threats, and fostering an open, rules-based international order. In turn, the EU, as India’s largest trading partner, provides access to advanced technologies, investments, and stable markets, according to an article in India Narrative.

Expansion of security ties is a top priority. The agenda outlines cooperation in crisis management, maritime security (particularly in the Indian Ocean), cyber defence, intelligence sharing, and counterterrorism.

The new agenda was jointly announced by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, following intensive dialogue between the Commission and the Indian government. Ratification by all 27 EU member states is required, with formal adoption scheduled at the EU-India Summit in early 2026.

The FTA negotiations are targeted to conclude by the end of 2025, though complex issues remain. Ongoing work includes setting up new dialogues on space cooperation, mobility, and cyber issues.

The agenda strengthens India’s global standing as a key interlocutor for Europe, balancing India’s relations with Russia and China. For the EU, it signifies deeper Asian engagement beyond traditional partners, the article states.

The launch of negotiations for a Security of Information Agreement will facilitate classified information exchange. There will also be enhanced engagement in the Indo-Pacific, with joint responses to hybrid threats and a focus on countering malign activities.

Besides, India is invited to participate in EU defence initiatives, including the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) mechanism and a new EU-India Security and Defence Partnership modelled on those with Japan and South Korea.

On the economic front, tariff removal, regulatory harmonisation, and investment facilitation are set to expand bilateral commerce, innovation, and industrial collaboration, especially in high-tech and green sectors.

A centrepiece is finalising a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA)—aiming to become the world’s largest such deal. The FTA negotiations, which have intensified in 2025, seek to lower tariffs, improve market access for services and products, harmonise standards, and secure sustainable development commitments.

Addressing non-tariff barriers and regulatory cooperation are core objectives, while the EU also encourages investment in strategic sectors, infrastructure, and innovation, with joint business forums and start-up initiatives, the article added.

