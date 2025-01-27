India Exim Bank & Kala Ghoda Arts Festival join forces to celebrate a vibrant intersection of art and culture

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Harsha Bangari, Managing Director, India Exim Bank along with Brinda Miller, Chairperson of the Kala Ghoda Association, inaugurated the 25th edition of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival at the Cross Maidan, Churchgate, Mumbai on January 25, 2025. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, scheduled from January 25 to February 02, 2025, is celebrating its silver jubilee year, and shall showcase the rich tapestry of Indian arts and crafts while empowering rural artisans and grassroots enterprises. 'Silver Ghoda' would see more than 60 artisans from 20 states, nurtured by India Exim Bank

India Exim Bank's decade-long commitment has benefited over 3000 master artisans in diverse crafts majority of whom have been imparted with design and skill development training programmes. In 2017, the Bank launched Exim Bazaar, a platform for strengthening and supporting outreach efforts of the India's handicrafts and handloom sectors. Exim Bazaar, an exhibition-cum-sale of India's traditional art and crafts, has been held across various cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Kolkata over its nine editions till date, generating retail sales and institutional orders of over Rs 10.50 crore. To further strengthen marketing efforts for Indian artisans, weavers and handicraftsmen, the Bank has partnered with Mumbai's iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, providing artisan communities with greater access to consumer markets and a larger canvas to showcase their art forms.

Praising the role Exim Bank plays to strengthen India's handicraft and handloom sector, Ms. Brinda Miller, Chairperson of the Kala Ghoda Association, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with India Exim Bank as our presenting partner for the third year as we share the common goal of promoting India's unsung artisanal crafts. As the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has become synonymous with celebrating this cause, our partnership is a testament to our shared commitment. May our united efforts continue to yield successful ventures that showcase India's rich cultural heritage."

The Managing Director of India Exim Bank, Ms. Harsha Bangari, emphasising on the Bank's commitment to empower the handicraft and the handloom industries said, " India's handicraft industry is mostly restricted to small scale with the characteristics of being mostly unorganised, labour-intensive, but with high export potential. At the same time the Indian artists involved in handloom are globally known for their unique hand-spinning, weaving, and printing style. They are based out of small towns and villages of the country which transfer skills from one generation to the next. Many a times women are involved both in handicraft and handloom. Income generated from here would help them to better themselves and provide them with the much-needed support to continue their businesses."

"The Bank has been working with many such artisans for more than a decade. KGAF provides just the exact platform to showcase the unique products from across the country. We are in fact thrilled to be a part of KGAF as it turns 25 marking its silver jubilee in grand style with the theme 'Silver Ghoda'. KGAF brings communities together from across India and I hope that the participants feel pride in our celebration of their skill and creativity."

The event would boost business prospects for many individual artisans as well as micro & grassroots enterprises. With the footprint of thousands of visitors, this exhibition would provide wider visibility and brand promotion for the artisans to market their products. This would give them access to direct customers and generate future sales leads, as well as understanding consumer preferences, improve industry knowledge and discover latest trends.

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival extends beyond mere exhibitions. With more than 300 programmes across 15 verticals which includes dance, music, theatre, literature, children's workshops, cinema, and more will come alive across 25 iconic venues across Mumbai, celebrating the human spirit in all its diverse forms. Launched in 1999 by the Kala Ghoda Association, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is a testament to the enduring spirit of Mumbai's art district. This district, teeming with museums, galleries, and creative souls, is a heritage haven. Festival proceeds fuel the Association's ongoing restoration efforts, ensuring this artistic enclave's legacy soars for generations.

India Exim Bank, a premier financial institution owned by the Government of India with the objective of financing, facilitating, and promoting India's international trade. The Bank is dedicated towards preserving India's handicrafts and other creative industries through programs like Grassroots Initiatives for Development and Marketing Advisory Services. The Bank assists artisans, master craftsmen, weavers, clusters, self-help groups, NGOs, grassroots and micro enterprises through capacity building, participation at trade fairs, exhibitions in India and sourcing overseas buyers and distributors. This holistic approach ensures the survival of traditional art forms, the sustenance of livelihoods, and the preservation of India's rich cultural heritage.

