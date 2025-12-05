India gains even as global mobility of skilled workers falls 8.5 pc

New Delhi, Dec 5 India has strengthened its position as a talent engine even as the global movement of highly skilled workers fell 8.5 per cent year‑on‑year, equal to about 220,000 fewer long‑term cross‑border career moves, a report said on Friday.

The report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said India posted a 1.9 per cent gain in global artificial intelligence (AI) talent share and a 1.4 per cent gain in STEM talent share, placing the country consistently in the global top 10 positions across all tracked talent categories.

Backed by a large, educated population and strong representation in top universities, India is described as one of the most resilient and future‑ready talent engines worldwide.

BCG highlighted that seven of the top 10 global universities producing AI talent are in India, as Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University produces the highest number of globally mobile AI graduates, appearing across five major destination markets.

University of Mumbai, Anna University in Chennai, and Visvesvaraya Technological University followed in the rankings.

The global decline in mobility was driven by geopolitical uncertainty, weaker hiring, and tighter migration policies in major destinations, especially Canada and the United Kingdom.

"US remains the leading magnet, increasing its share by 2.4 pp overall, and 3.3 pp among STEM talent. UAE attracted 178,000 highly skilled professionals in 2025, now top three for STEM, AI, and highly skilled talent," the report said.

"The UAE ranked among the top three destinations for overall, STEM, and AI talent -- marking a remarkable global ascent, with Saudi Arabia following closely," it added.

The report highlighted that nations with proactive hiring ecosystems, flexible migration policies, and strong education pipelines will be best positioned to secure long-term economic advantage.

