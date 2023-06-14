India gets its first "Taekwondo Premier League" with the inaugural of its trophies and exclusive merchandise over a glamorous soiree

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 14: The grand unveiling ceremony of the trophies & the merchandise took place at TRUE TRAMM TRUNK Rooftop which was curated by Blanckanvas Media Pvt Ltd. The star studded evening saw the presence of creme-de-la-creme crowd from the entertainment industry comprising of Parimal Mehta, Jyoti Saxena, Hansa Singh, Madhuri Pandey, Shalini Chauhan, Rohit Reddy, Ankit Raj, Anupam Uppuluri, Renuca Singh Thakuri, Deepa, Komal, Prashant Virender Sharma & many more...

Pro-Taekwondo Corporation, GKPR Media House, In Sports and Black Belt World in association with M/S.JR International Taekwondo Academy is organizing a unique championship for the first time in India "Taekwondo Premier League - Season 1" in New Delhi. This Championship creates a new era in Taekwondo and gives a platform for every aspirant who is willing to aim to participate in the Olympics.

"Taekwondo Premier League" is a professional platform for all budding and professional sports personnel to kickstart their careers in the sport. The platform is expanding its approach to a wider scale inviting participants from all over India.

Master Ganesh Duvvuri, the man behind the conception and creation of TPL. He is not just the founder and director of the Taekwondo Premier League, he is also an Advisor to School Sports and Games of India and President of the Sports Promotion Association which has 25+ experience in Taekwondo as a Master Coach. He also happens to be a skilled Taekwondo trainer. His determination to teach martial arts made it possible to give to this nation some of the best national and international players across National and International platforms "My main motto is to provide a good platform for Taekwondo Players and Coaches. I believe that through TPL, every player can improve their Speed, Technique, Skills, Power, Accuracy, Confidence, and attitude"

DR. Venkata K Ganjam (GK), Founder & CEO of GKPR Media House also the Co-founder and Director of TPL. He is a media magnate and is actively involved in multiple businesses with a global networking outreach. Being a sports buff himself, he is an experienced organizer of many National and International sporting events and business award shows over the last 25 years _"With the launch of TPL we are on a mission to uplift the sport to the next level. The support and love from the people and enthusiasts in the industry have made it possible. We wish to take it to the next level"_

Navneetha Bachu is the pioneer of women's Taekwondo training and the co-founder of TPL. She is a visionary who believes that self-defense is every girl's birthright and implements the same ideology by coaching practitioners with diligence. Her students have represented India at National and International levels _"Primitively in India, Taekwondo was not considered a professional sport. However, it has evolved and progressed gradually in India. The fan following and love for the sport has seen a huge rise in recent years where it has now been accepted as a professional career of many"_

Grand Master Dr. Jayanth Reddy, Founder & Chairperson of J.R. International Taekwondo Academy (affiliate member of Kukkiwon World Taekwondo) who holds several records, believes in not only improving the state of Indian martial arts but also firmly believes that people can live up to 150 years if only they are aware of the potential of their bodies. Watching Dr. Jayanth Reddy dishing out a flurry of kicks and punches during his morning training sessions at the Jalagam Vengal Rao Park in Banjara Hills can make one question if age was ever a factor for this 8 Dan (Degree) black belt Taekwondo Grand Master from Hyderabad. He has been making headlines for the past few years, notching up individual records. Here is the list of records he achieved- Achieved 29 Guinness World Records, Achieved 12 US Presidential Sports awards (1993, 1998, 2005, 2010 and 2020) from President of the USA, Achieved 12 world records from Limca, RHR, Asian etc. from 2012 to 2015, Kukkiwon, Korea - honored appreciation award 2013, 2016 and 2019, Awarded citation from World Taekwondo Federation, Korea, Awarded with Hall of Fame USA in 1999, International Champion in 1999-2000, National and National games Champion in 1983, 84, 85, 86 and 1987, 8th DAN Black Belt from Taekwondo Jidokwan, Korea, 8th DAN Black Belt from World Taekwondo Masters Association, he says _"Taekwondo Premier League comes as common interest to promote the sport in our country & give a platform to more & more people who are looking to showcase their talent"_

Shyam Patel, is infamous for his diamond business. He is a TAEKWONDO enthusiast with a strong desire to promote the sport in the country. This has fueled his support for Tennis Premier League as he has been the owner of Mumbai Leon Army. He is involved in promoting sports heavily across the country's y holding a powerful position in the Sports Promotion Management sector, he is also the owner of M/S Global Sports _"Taekwondo is unknown to many people in India. It is high time we educate them about the sport and provoke them to pursue it as a successful career"_

Introduction of all Franchisees

1. Shyam Patel - Delhi Warriors

2. Shilpa Patel - Bengaluru Ninjas

3. Allu Venkat Reddy - Hyderabad Gliders

4. Ruchita Mittal - Maharashtra Avengers

5. Vijay Kumar Bhansali - Gujarat Thunders

6. Srishti Rana - Haryana Hunters

7. Isha Patel - Chennai Strikers

8. Bijit Gogoi & Gitika Takuldar - Assam Heros

9. Aakash Sharma Punjab Royals

10. GK.Venkat & D.Ganesh Bhopal Blowers

11. Md.Raees Rajasthan Rebels

12. Viswak Kumar Singh - Himachal Hurricanes

Brand associated with the league are - Pro Taekwondo Corporation, GKPR Media House, Black Belt World, IN sports, GLOBAL SPORTS, JR International Taekwondo Academy, Kukkiwon World Taekwondo Headquarters, Blue Eye Communication, 7 Tronix, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Rafiyan Group, UMA Entertainment and Advertising, Databoss INC, Vaan Moto, IANS Law Firm, The News You Like, KPNP, VR4U, Heineken Silver, True Tramm Trunk, The Rooftop, Frizzano Sparkling Wine, Blanckanvas Media Pvt Ltd, Svar Gems, Incub8 Startup Studios, Edvenswa, Think Ayurveda First.

