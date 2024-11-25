"India Global Forum's mission more relevant than ever," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of IGF Middle East and Africa 2024

PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE], November 25: Ahead of India Global Forum's (IGF) flagship Middle East & Africa 2024 (ME&A 2024) in Dubai on Monday, 25 November, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commended the role of the organisation in fostering global partnerships.

* India Global Forum's flagship event in UAE kicks off in Dubai on 25 November with IGF Forum

* Policymakers, politicians, business figures and celebrities from India, UAE, Africa to converge at inaugural session

"Through their impactful and outcomes driven work, India Global Form has consistently provided a platform that fosters a better understanding of modern India and its vast opportunities for the global audience. It has also played an important role in building meaningful cross-border connections.

"India Global Forum's mission to build corridors of technology, talent, investment and trust is more relevant than ever," she said.

Under the theme of 'Limitless Horizons', IGF ME&A 2024 will foster new partnerships and collaborations between India, the Middle East, and Africa, unlocking opportunities in sectors such as technology, finance, sustainability and innovation.

The two-day event will begin with a special address by India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

The inaugural session will also witness UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Omar al Olama, delve into the policies and reforms driving technological innovation in the UAE.

Looking forward to IGF ME&A, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir said: "The India-UAE relationship has entered an exciting new phase of exponential growth. We are at a moment in history where India-UAE relations are driving the synergy between our regions which has never been greater, and IGF serves as a beacon for harnessing this potential."

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum (IGF), said: "India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, aptly noted during his recent visit to Dubai that the India-UAE ties are in an era of new milestones. These ties are not just about trade figures or agreements - they represent a deeper alignment of values, aspirations, and shared visions for the future. IGF Middle East and Africa is an opportunity to channel this momentum into actionable outcomes that benefit not just our nations but the wider region."

Featuring over 200 speakers and 1,000 participants across nine streams, IGF ME&A 2024 includes:

- IGF Dialogues: An exclusive gathering of industry leaders and policymakers engaging in peer-to-peer roundtable discussions.

- IGF Forum: A Deep dive into how India, the Middle East, and Africa can embrace limitless horizons in a changing world

- Leaders Dinner: An exclusive by-invite only dinner at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

- Founders and Funders Forum: Spotlighting the possibilities and pitfalls of the growing role of AI in India, the Middle East, and Africa.

- Climate and Business Forum (ClimB) - Exploring how businesses can achieve growth while prioritising sustainability and climate action

- IGF Focus Forum - Discussions across diverse event streams, including leadership, entrepreneurship, healthcare, skilling and culture

- Disruptors in the Desert - Demystifying emerging trends and technologies across key sectors poised to shape the next decade of the Global South.

These engagements will tackle pressing global challenges, from climate change and energy transition to the future of AI and digital economies, bringing together a diverse lineup of global leaders, business pioneers, policymakers, and innovators.

Key Speakers across the event include:

1. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications

2. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE

3. Mahesh Bhupathi, Indian Tennis Legend

4. Yusuf Tambawala, Vice President of Growth & Business Support, DP World

5. Leander Paes, Indian Tennis Legend

6. Abhimanyu Munjal, Managing Director and CEO, Hero Fincorp

7. Harsh Jain, Co-Founder, Dream11

8. Monish Shah, Founder and CEO, DreamSetGo

9. Sanjay Nayyar, Founder and Chairman, Sorin Advisors

10. Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard

11. Neeraj Makin, Senior Executive Vice President, Group Head - Strategy, Analytics & Venture Capital, Emirates NBD

12. Siddharth Shah, Co-founder, Pharmeasy

13. Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman, KEF Holdings

14. Rola Abu Manneh, CEO Middle East, Standard Chartered

15. Siddharth Balachandran, Executive Chairman & CEO, Buimerc Corporation

16. Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy, Global Head, Zoho for Startups

17. Mina Liccione, Comedian, Dubomedy

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. To know more, click here

