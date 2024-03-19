"India has been in a positive growth spiral from last couple of years," says Abhijeet Jhawar CSO Infra.Market

New Delhi [India], March 19 : Abhijeet Jhawar, the Chief Strategy Officer at Infra.Market, believes that India has been in a positive spiral in the last few years due to policies of the government. Jhawar spoke toon the sidelines of the 'Startup Mahakumbh' held at Bharat Mandapam.

Infra.Market is a construction material solutions provider.

When questioned about India's growth trajectory, Jhawar expressed optimism, highlighting the nation's positive momentum over the past few years. He attributed this growth to government policies that have fostered a favorable environment for businesses.

Jhawar said, "India has been in a positive growth spiral from the last couple of years with all the policies being pretty friendly towards the businessmen to do their business, specially with the PM's initiative about 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'" stated Jhawar.

"A lot of manufacturing has seen the right trajectory and the kind of investment government has announced for the infrastructure sector and the kind of projects that we have on the unveil, it is the sunrise sector for us. India is poised for a huge growth" he added.

Discussing government initiatives, Jhawar commended the emphasis placed on infrastructure development in recent budgets. He pointed out the significant investments in road construction, basic amenities, and real estate, which have revitalized sectors that were previously experiencing stagnation.

"Government is trying to connect the rural Bhaarat to the Modern Bhaarat through the railway network, road network in a very big way. That is helping a lot of manufacturers who are working in their sector reach zenith. Once infrastructure comes, then comes the population and then comes the demand," he said.

He noted that improved connectivity is enabling manufacturers operating in rural areas to reach new heights, emphasizing that infrastructure development is essential for stimulating demand and economic growth.

"These are the thoughts which inspires companies like us. This is incidental that due to USD 5 tn economy vision that Prime Minister has, which is driving the company towards growth. Globally there is a lot of recession, lot of triggers which can bring in a lot of depression, whether it is any political turmoil" he said.

"But India is been pretty opaque and India is showing a lot of signs of lot investments coming in. Time is not far away when entrepreneurs like us will be able to export and "Atmanirbhar Bhaarat" will extend the story outside India also," he added.

Responding to questions about India's ambitious goal of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047, Jhawar expressed confidence in the nation's potential for sustained growth.

Startup Mahakumbh is a first-of-its-kind event bringing together the entire startup ecosystem of India including startups, investors, incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders from several sectors.

